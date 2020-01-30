Lex Autolease fuels students hopes of electric racing car success

Lex Autolease has sponsored a team of students from Banchory Academy in Aberdeenshire for the 2020 Formula 24 electric racing car season, sharing expertise and experience to help them realise their podium finish ambitions.
The Institution of Engineering and Technology Formula 24 challenge is open to schools, youth groups and club teams from across the UK, and gives 11-16-year-olds the opportunity to build and race a single-seater electric racing car.
The initiative is run by the Greenpower Education Trust, and uses motorsport to get young people enthusiastic about science and engineering. The Banchory Academy team finished top of all the Scottish schools and academies that took part in 2019.
As the ‘Banchory Greenpower’ team’s new sponsor, Lex Autolease will contribute towards the cost of building a new and improved racing car in 2020, which will incorporate cutting edge materials and technology to reduce weight, improve aerodynamics and enhance gearing.
The aim is to challenge the top 20 teams in the UK and win a podium place at the International Final at Silverstone.
Lauren Pamma, Electrification Propositions Lead at Lloyds Banking Group – the parent company of Lex Autolease – commented: “The students at Banchory Academy should be incredibly proud of everything they’ve achieved.
“Not only have they demonstrated impressive skills in designing, building and racing their car, they’re also raising awareness of electric vehicles and the critical role they have to play in the future of our country.”
The team from Banchory Academy received a special Greenpower Award in 2019, in recognition of its innovative approach to electronics, on-board computing and telemetry. The 2019 car will continue to complete alongside the new one that’s being built in 2020, representing an opportunity for more students to get involved in the programme.
Judith Wight, Rector at Banchory Academy, added: “The Greenpower scheme has been a fantastic opportunity for our young people to use the knowledge they have from their STEM subjects on a practical project. In addition, they have learnt to work as a team and take on leadership roles.
“I am very grateful to the staff at Banchory Academy, Banchory-Ternan Rotary members and parents who have all supported this project and we are very proud of the success of our students. Securing a high-profile sponsor like Lex Autolease is testament to their hard work, and we look forward to reaching new heights together next year.”