Woman using on-street charging point

6 reasons to drive an EV

Monday, February 13, 2023 - 07:56
Sometimes, picking a new car is as simple as seeing a vehicle you just know you want. More often, it’s a complicated decision where you weigh up a range of factors before selecting the best option for you. If you’re in this position, here are six electric car advantages to make you think EV.

  1. You’re helping the environment

One of the main EV benefits is the reduced environmental impact they have on our world. Electric cars aren’t completely free of CO2, though. A lot of the electricity they use comes from non-renewable sources. Plus, they have to be built and transported, which is likely to involve emissions as well.

However, it seems safe to say that they are still a lot better for the environment than petrol or diesel engines. It generally produces less CO2 to create energy in a power station than it does to do it in a car engine. And some of your electricity will likely come from renewable sources as well.

On top of that, an electric engine is around **three times for efficient** than a petrol engine in terms of how it uses its. All in all, you can be confident you’re making a difference.

  1. And doing your bit for air quality

If the CO2 argument is nuanced, the air quality is much easier. One of the most significant electric car benefits is that you don’t get nitrogen dioxide or particulates from an electric engine. And while they may be produced by a power station, they are released much higher into the atmosphere (and not generally in city centres).

There are still some particulates created by cars, of course, as they can be generated by wear to brakes, tyres and the road surface itself. But one of the biggest benefits of electric vehicles is that they really do mean fresher air.

  1. There’s lots of choice

A little while back, people might have been put off EVs because pretty much the only options were small, worthy (but maybe a bit boring) cars or very desirable but very expensive luxury models. Now, the situation is very different.

Young girl is charging her electric car in the cityFrom compact city cars to stylish convertibles, spacious SUVs and MPVs, you can find EVs in pretty much every style. Most manufacturers have a few different types of electric cars in their line-ups, with plenty of choices to pick out a model that suits your lifestyle. Whether it’s for the school run, long or short commutes, family holidays or a bit of weekend fun, there’s so much choice to discover an EV that will appeal.

Use Leaseplan UK’s driver EV tool to find an electric car that meets your needs.

  1. They’re nicer to drive

This is something that many drivers of petrol and diesel cars don’t really think about (unless they own a top-end car like a Rolls Royce, of course). Sometimes overlooked in the list of electric vehicle advantages is that EVs are quiet. Really quiet.

There’s basically no engine noise inside the car, so it’s a lot more peaceful and relaxing to drive. And that reduced noise when you’re behind the wheel can have a positive effect on your well-being, lowering stress levels wherever you’re going.

  1. They have a lot of extras

OK, so pretty much nobody buys a car just for the gadgets, but they’re still important benefits of electric vehicles that are worth taking into account. From features that keep you safe to those that make driving a little more pleasurable (or allow you to show off a little), many EVs back up the technological credentials of their engines with their manufacturer’s latest developments in other areas as well.

Plus, some come with features that could only really exist on an electric car (such as Tesla’s well-known ‘Ludicrous mode’). If you want your next car to be ready for the future, then such electric vehicle benefits are worth considering.

  1. They’re affordable

EVs tend to cost more upfront than a comparable petrol or diesel car. But the situation can seem very different when you look at the total amount you pay through the life of owning or leasing an EV. There are a lot of areas where they cost less than a petrol or diesel car – and when you add these all up, you could find that an EV is just as affordable as a traditionally fuelled vehicle.

In fact, if you have one as a company car, the electric car tax benefits can soon add up. Your savings can be even greater, as EVs have far lower benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rates – including a 2% rate for the 2023/24 tax year.

Further electric car tax benefits in the UK include cars with CO2 emissions below 50g/km qualifying for 100% first-year capital allowances. Running a business or fleet, these electric car tax benefits can help your company make big savings.

