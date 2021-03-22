Headline News

Citroën lowers pricing of new ë-C4

Monday, March 22, 2021 - 09:41
Citroën UK has announced the all new ë-C4 models in the UK will continue to attract the Government’s Plug In Car Grant of £2,500 and in addition Citroën UK has also announced a £550 pricing reduction on the best-selling ‘Shine Plus’ specification to allow customers to continue to benefit from the Government grant, in line with the brand’s ‘Fair Pricing’ strategy.

Citroën‘Fair Pricing’, one of the key initiatives behind the ‘Citroën Advance UK’ strategy, saw the long-term and fundamental move to reduced list prices for greater customer transparency. As a brand inspired by its customers with the tagline ‘Inspired By You’, the rationale behind Fair Pricing simple, it is about putting customer front and centre, a trend we see continuing with new ë-C4.

As a further added benefit to the above offers and to make the transition to a 100% electric ë-C4 as seamless as possible, retail customers ordering from the Citroën Store, or from selected retailers, will benefit from a free five year transferable warranty and a free Pod Point 7kW home charger, saving the customer a further £509.

Citroën Store offers customers the opportunity to complete their entire, new ë-C4 purchase, exclusively and simply, from the comfort of their own home – from browsing the website and using the car configurator, to personalising their finance options, valuing their part exchange, selecting their preferred retailer, and placing an order online.

Working hand in hand with Citroën Store is the Virtual Showroom – online service that offers customers the ability to book live walk-around tours of vehicles, including new C4 via the web portal, during which an expert Product Presenter will use the latest video technology to introduce the vehicle and answer any questions over a secure video link.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Managing Director, said: “We were disappointed to hear the news that the support for consumers to make the switch to a low emission vehicle had been reduced. For this period of transition to be a success and for electrification targets to be met, both the industry and consumers need clearer long-term guidance and support on how we will get there. That said, I am proud that Citroën UK’s policy of ‘Fair Pricing’ ensures that consumers will continue to be able to benefit from the full Government Plug in Car Grant when purchasing their new ë-C4.”

On the road New ë-C4 pricing including PICG ranges from £30,895 to £32,495. In addition to the Fair Pricing, all new Citroën ë-C4 models come very well appointed, with the following equipment as standard; LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, Citroën Connect Nav with TomTom Live Services, Active Safety Brake, Lane Keeping Assist, electric parking brake, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, electrically folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control and Citroën Connect Box Emergency and Assistance System. For improved comfort, all models come with Citroën’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension system and Advanced Comfort seats.

Available with a choice of three trim levels, ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’, with all models coming-in under the £35,000 threshold to qualify for the PICG. All new ë-C4 models feature a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. With a WLTP-approved range of up to 217 miles on a single charge, new ë-C4 will exceed the daily range requirements of most private and fleet drivers. Supporting CCS rapid charging as standard on all models, an 80% charge will take just 30 minutes on a 100 kW rapid charger. For regular home charging a Type 2 charging cable is included as standard, allowing a regular 7.4kW charger to reach a 100% charge in seven hours and 30 minutes.

* Retail customers only, purchasing online and at selected retailers. Offer excludes Motability, Fleet and Business sales channels.

