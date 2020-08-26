Headline News

Residents in Virginia Water, Surrey get Smart EV Charging

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 08:26
ENGIE and Greenpoint Services Ltd have been working together to provide electric vehicle charging facilities at a new residential development in Virginia Water, Surrey.  Residents of the newly developed – Luddington House, now have access to twenty GeniePoint Network electric vehicle chargers providing smart EV charging for their vehicles.

Smart EV ChargingThe chargers are operated and managed by ENGIE’s GeniePoint Network, ensuring residents are confident that their electric vehicles can be charged conveniently and reliably at home, whilst benefitting from all of the GeniePoint Network features including 24/7 customer service and access to the expanding nationwide network of rapid chargers.

The ten dual socket chargers provide Luddington House residents with 7kW charging and are situated in dedicated parking bays at the residence.  Drivers can access the chargers either by using the GeniePoint App, available from the App Store or Google Play, or via the mobile web app – www.geniepoint.co.uk, or by using an RFID card.

Charlie Grumbridge, Director at Greenpoint Services, said.  “Being so close to London, many residents use their electric vehicles to drive into the City as they are exempt from the London Congestion Charge.  The residents want to know their vehicles will be left to charge reliably while they are at home, and GeniePoint provides that experience which together with its established nationwide network of chargers gives a first class EV charging solution.”

Alex Bamberg, Managing Director, ENGIE EV Solutions, said.  “A significant proportion of charging of electric vehicles takes place at home, so providing accessible, affordable, safe charging infrastructure is key in encouraging consumers in their decision to purchase an electric vehicle and supporting the UK’s journey on its Road to Zero.

ENGIE’s rollout of public rapid EV charging, as well as private workplace, and private residential charging is continuing across the UK. The flexibility and interoperability of the GeniePoint Solution means it can be applied whatever the application providing drivers with the confidence that they can reliably and easily fuel their electric vehicle at a GeniePoint Network charger nearby their work, home, on their commuting or leisure journeys, as well as during their everyday local activities.

 

