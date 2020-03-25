Pentagon Motor Group, one of the largest motor groups within the UK, is investing in fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers for each of its 119 dealerships.
Working with Elmtronics, independent supplier and installer of EV charging equipment, Pentagon is taking vital steps to ensure each of its dealerships is ready for the future, in line with the ever-increasing popularity of EVs.
Each dealership is having a combination of Smart Alfen 7kW AC fast dual chargers and ABB 25kW DC rapid chargers installed to cater for the charging requirements for many EV models. Pentagon Motor Group has franchises including Ford, Citreon, Fiat and Nissan, all of which are launching new EV models for 2020.
Jonathan Lingham, head of marketing at Pentagon Motor Group said: “We chose to work with Elmtronics as from the initial discussions it was clear they understood the direction of our business and were able to offer a reliable solution that suited our EV strategy now and for the future.”
The charging stations will all be connected to the Hubsta network that connects to over 55,000 chargepoints worldwide. Customers and staff members can charge their fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles with ease, using a fob or the Hubsta app.
Simon Tate, sales director at Elmtronics added: “We are delighted to work with Pentagon Motor Group, providing the business with the right education and support to manage the manufacturers’ requirements, planning challenges and working within a tight deadline, to ensure the electric vehicle charging infrastructure was in place.”