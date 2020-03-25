Headline News

Pentagon Motor Group invests in electric vehicle chargers across its 119 sites

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 08:20
No Comments
666 Views
Charging, Charging Points, Elmtronics, General News, Infrastructure, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Pentagon Motor Group, one of the largest motor groups within the UK, is investing in fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers for each of its 119 dealerships.

Working with Elmtronics, independent supplier and installer of EV charging equipment, Pentagon is taking vital steps to ensure each of its dealerships is ready for the future, in line with the ever-increasing popularity of EVs.

Pentagon Motor Group

ABB 25kW DC rapid charger

Each dealership is having a combination of Smart Alfen 7kW AC fast dual chargers and ABB 25kW DC rapid chargers installed to cater for the charging requirements for many EV models. Pentagon Motor Group has franchises including Ford, Citreon, Fiat and Nissan, all of which are launching new EV models for 2020.

Jonathan Lingham, head of marketing at Pentagon Motor Group said: “We chose to work with Elmtronics as from the initial discussions it was clear they understood the direction of our business and were able to offer a reliable solution that suited our EV strategy now and for the future.”

Pentagon Motor Group

Smart Alfen 7kW AC fast dual charger

The charging stations will all be connected to the Hubsta network that connects to over 55,000 chargepoints worldwide. Customers and staff members can charge their fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles with ease, using a fob or the Hubsta app.

Simon Tate, sales director at Elmtronics added: “We are delighted to work with Pentagon Motor Group, providing the business with the right education and support to manage the manufacturers’ requirements, planning challenges and working within a tight deadline, to ensure the electric vehicle charging infrastructure was in place.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

MOT

Vehicle owners to be granted MoT exemption in...

Mar 25, 2020No Comments

Vehicle owners will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, enabling them to continue to travel to work where this absolutely cannot be done from home,

Bored of self-isolation yet...

The USA has some of the most interesting registration

Mar 25, 2020
autonomous vehicles

Busting the myths of autono...

Without a doubt, autonomous vehicles (AVs) have been the

Mar 25, 2020
EV

EVs zap ahead of supercars

New research reveals that electric vehicles (EVs) are now

Mar 25, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201417,190 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201816,512 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201916,500 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201416,392 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,138 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage