NewMotion is expanding its EV roaming network in Europe

Thursday, February 6, 2020 - 11:15
NewMotion, a leading European smart charging solutions provider, announces its roaming partnership with Nordic clean-energy company Fortum. With this agreement, NewMotion is the first company offering charging solutions for EVs to receive access to Fortum’s charging network in Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The partnership expands NewMotion’s European roaming network for EV charging to over 135,000 charge points, offering EV drivers a more unified charging experience across the continent. Additional benefits of the agreement include seamless international billing, as a single invoice will be given for all charging, and more options for charging on-the-go.

“Making EV charging more accessible by adding new charging locations, will help the majority switch to driving electric.”, says Sytse Zuidema, CEO of NewMotion. “We are pleased with this partnership with Fortum as it will give our clients in the Nordics access to more charging locations for their EVs. We strongly believe in bi-directional roaming agreements like this as they provide EV drivers, independent from their service provider, the comfort to charge their electric vehicle everywhere. In addition, we think this is an essential element to realize faster adoption of electric vehicles in general as it makes e-mobility more accessible.”

 Access to charging infrastructure is key

In Europe, the average EV adoption rate was 4,4% in Autumn 2019. The UK, with an adoption of 3% in Summer 2019, generally lagged behind the European average, but did register an adoption rate of 6% in November 2019.  Access to good charging infrastructure is key for drivers when making the switch to electric, and roaming agreements, like those announced by NewMotion and its partners in the UK during September 2019, help further the uptake of EVs.

Roaming, or interoperability, is the creation of an open network where every party uses each other’s services, with just a single charge card. The roaming partnership between NewMotion and Fortum helps to create a more extensive and international charging network and gives its drivers a sense of security that helps against range anxiety – an important barrier to EV adoption across the globe. In effect, a partnership like this helps make EV driving and charging more practical, affordable and easily accessible for drivers.

NewMotion currently collaborates with already 200+ partner charging networks, ensuring access for customers to Europe’s largest roaming network for EV charging.

