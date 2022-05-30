Headline News

Charging

EV charging costs soar

Monday, May 30, 2022 - 07:33
No Comments
558 Views
Charging, Electric Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar across the UK.

As many drivers are nervous about switching to an electric vehicle (EV), the last thing they want to see is the low battery light flashing mid-journey without access to an EV charging point.

Around 224,225 cars broke down between April 2018 and March 2019 in the UK, on motorways alone, so it’s always best to be prepared for a potential breakdown scenario.

Image: EDF Energy

So what if you do break down in an EV?

Below, Rhiannon Philps, personal finance expert at NerdWallet shares some insight into what electric drivers should do if they run out of power while driving.

“Running out of power in an EV is not the same as running out of petrol or diesel in a car with an internal combustion engine. The only option is to be taken to the nearest charger.

“Fortunately, you can push an EV if it breaks down, as the motor of an electric car engages when power is applied.

“When no power is applied, the motor is free to rotate and any rotation is sent backward to charge the batteries. However, pushing an electric car wouldn’t be any easier than pushing a regular petrol or diesel car, so it’s worth having a back-up plan just in case your EV stops working.

“It could be a good idea to take out roadside assistance, as a minimum, before setting off in your car. This is the most basic, and often cheapest breakdown cover, covering the cost of an emergency call-out to your broken down vehicle and a tow to a nearby garage if it needs further repairs. Other, more comprehensive breakdown policies offer further cover and could help you get to your chosen destination, for example.

“Many providers will cover EVs under their standard breakdown policies, so you shouldn’t need to pay any more than someone with a petrol or diesel vehicle.

“At last count, there were more than 20,000 EV public charging points in the UK and some EVs have a charging station locator in their onboard infotainment systems.

“You can also download a charging network app such as Zap-Map that locates stations nationwide. Using filters, you can then search for several different types of chargers.

“Most EVs are supplied with two cables for slow and fast AC charging; one with a three-pin plug and the other with a Type 2 connector charger-side, both fitted with a compatible connector for the car’s inlet port.

“Ideally, you want to find a fast AC charging point that should boost your battery with 60 to 80 miles of range in one hour.

“Whilst there can be other reasons why a vehicle may break down, it is important you know your mileage limit before you leave for a long journey to avoid future breakdown. Manufacturers will clearly state the EV’s estimated range, which should help you avoid getting caught with a dead battery.

“However, the actual range varies depending on several factors, including whether you run the car’s heater or air conditioner and how fast you drive. So if you are running low on battery, drive slower and turn off any features inside the car to keep hold of energy.”

EV subscription company elmo suggest not to be put off from switching to an EV, as it could still be cheaper than the alternatives. Electricity is not the only ‘fuel’ impacted by the energy crisis. Petrol and diesel prices at the pump are also at an all-time high, with diesel hitting highs of £1.80 a litre at the weekend. 

When you consider the total savings, plus the environmental price – it can still be a better decision for your pocket and the planet!

Some great advice for your readers:

  • EVs are generally cheaper to run than ICE (internal combustion engine) cars. This varies from car to car but with high petrol and diesel costs right now, running an EV can still be more cost-effective.  For example, it costs on average 3.5p per mile to run the Hyundai Kona Electric vs 14.8p per mile to run its petrol alternative (4)
  • EVs have fewer moving parts, with lower maintenance costs when compared to petrol or diesel.
  • EVs have several exemptions like road tax, congestion zone, ULEZ and parking in some areas.

For more information about EV running costs, head to this advice page here.

The bottom line is energy prices are at an all-time high, which can be worrying for EV drivers. However, when you consider all the associated costs, EV’s are still very much a viable option and remain cost-effective in the long term.

Tags
,

Related Article

Owens Group Trucks

Owens Group shifts gear to join Pall-Ex Group

May 30, 2022No Comments

Llanelli-based haulage firm Owens Group has strengthened its service offering by becoming shareholder members of Pall-Ex Group. The family-owned business is a renowned name in the transport

First Hydrogen

First Hydrogen vans to begi...

First Hydrogen has said its fuel cell-powered demonstrator vans

May 30, 2022

Strong start to the year co...

UK commercial vehicle (CV) production rose by 27.6% in April,

May 30, 2022

Disaster relief charity to ...

A charity specialising in disaster relief has been awarded

May 30, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Law change set to allow newly ...

    Plans to scrap EU rules

    May 23, 20224,686 Views
    Driverless car in London

    Future of fleet mobility

    One small regulation change has

    May 23, 20224,632 Views
    Electric car on the road

    Electric Vehicle ‘out of cha...

    Potential EV owners should not

    May 23, 20224,278 Views
    Mina Chargepass at an InstaVolt charging station

    EV charging payment specialist...

    EV charging payment specialists Mina,

    May 24, 20223,588 Views
    Make it Visible

    ‘Make it Visible’ ...

    Ford has teamed up with

    May 25, 20223,042 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,606 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202168,124 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202142,192 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202234,662 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202130,264 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing