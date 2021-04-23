Headline News

ABB unveils enhanced Terra HP charger

Friday, April 23, 2021 - 08:09
Ideal for highway corridor charging and EV fleets, the new 350 kW Terra HP Generation III delivers a premium charging experience and full support for expanded operator branding.  The Terra HP Generation III charge post offers a premium charging experience with high output power at low noise levels, a long charge cable with cable retraction system, small footprint of the user unit, and several authentication, payment and customization options.

Terra HPABB has further evolved its top-selling Terra High Power (HP) charger to offer an elevated experience for consumers and a variety of customization options for charging operators.

Delivering a high-power output at low noise levels, the Terra HP features a 5.3-meter retractable charge cable for convenient reach to vehicle inlets, an intuitive 15-inch touchscreen display, LED strips to improve nighttime visibility and multiple payment options. The compact design of the charge post makes it user friendly, optimizes space around the vehicle and maximizes flexibility in site layout.

Operators will have expanded branding options including the ability to customize the Terra HP with wrapping, select a matching color for the LED strips, and tailor the user interface to match brand identity.

Building on its global e-mobility experience, with more than 400,000 electric vehicle chargers installed across more than 85 markets, ABB developed the newest version for the evolving and rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

“With over 2,500 installations of our 2nd generation Terra HP so far, the next evolution of the Terra HP charger will continue to serve customers today with the capability to meet future demands. The further development of the top-selling Terra HP charger displays ABB’s commitment to continuously pioneer and deliver innovative technologies that will advance the future of sustainable transportation,” said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s E-mobility Division.

The Terra HP also fully supports commercial operations. It offers several optional payment solutions, Dynamic DC power sharing to optimize use of charging assets and site management solutions to enable future growth while enhancing grid optimization costs. In addition, the solution is fully future proof thanks to remote software upgrades and the capability to charge today’s and tomorrow’s EVs with the wide output voltage range of 150 – 920 VDC and up to 350 kW.

Delivering accessibility and service across the globe, Terra HP provides the additional benefit of ABB Ability™ Connected Services, which deliver enhanced functionality, including the ability to easily connect chargers to back offices, payment platforms or smart grids systems. More importantly, remote monitoring and diagnostics minimize downtime and keep running costs low.

Global battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in-hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) sales reached around 3.24 million in 2020, compared to 2.26 million for the previous year, and it is predicted that by 2025, 30 percent of all new vehicles will be electric. In Europe, nearly 1.4 million BEV and PHEV were registered during 2020, 137 percent more than in 2019.

