Headline News

British Gas partners with Vauxhall on free miles for EV users

Monday, December 14, 2020 - 10:29
No Comments
618 Views
Charging, Electric Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

British Gas today announces that it is partnering with Vauxhall on a new offer for EV users purchasing the new Corsa-e in the UK.

British GasVauxhall Corsa-e customers will receive the option to take a free Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger professionally installed by a British Gas engineer. British Gas will also offer 30k free green miles to Vauxhall customers through a British Gas EV dual fuel tariff.

The ‘Vauxhall Corsa-e Drivers Jan 2024’ EV tariff offered by British Gas is a time of use tariff that offers cheaper electricity overnight for charging between the hours of 12.00am and 5.00am. The electricity on the tariff will be 100% renewable energy, with 30,000 miles free of charge1.

 Matthew Bateman, Managing Director of British Gas, said:“As one of the UK’s biggest renewable energy providers, we are committed to the transition to electric vehicles which involves not only changing our fleet but also helping consumers and businesses by installing charge points and related infrastructure and offering innovative, green tariffs. We have purchased 1,000 electric vans from Vauxhall for our own fleet and we are now offering Vauxhall’s electric vehicle customers a low cost and convenient way to charge their vehicles at home and a 100% green electricity deal. We look forward to continuing to drive the decarbonisation of transport with our partners and customers.”

 Stephen Norman, Group Managing Director of Vauxhall Motors, said: “The electric revolution is here and we are delighted to be working with British Gas once again after they ordered 1,000 new all-electric Vauxhall Vivaro-e vans earlier this year.  Vauxhall is offering new Corsa-e customers 30,000 miles of free electricity and a free Home Charging Unit in partnership with British Gas – a revolutionary offer. The strength of this is its simplicity – customers can easily work out the benefit of driving a Corsa-e.  For most customer, this means four years free motoring from a fuel point of view”

British Gas

British Gas ordered 1,000 EV vans from Vauxhall this summer and has committed to electrifying its 12,000 strong fleet by 2030 – making further orders with Vauxhall for electric vehicles as soon as they are available. This may include the all-electric Combo-e – available from Summer 2021.

Centrica is also accelerating EV adoption for homes and businesses with charger installs and EV tariffs. It has recently announced partnerships with Volkswagen Group and Ford to install chargers in the homes of new EV owners.

 Centrica has committed to Paris goals and developing a path to net zero by 2050. In its Responsible Business Ambitions, it outlines how it will help customers reduce emissions by 25% by 2030 and deliver 7GW of flexible, distributed and low carbon technologies as well as provide system access and optimisation services.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

DVSA

DVSA confirms 10-year-old tyre ban

Dec 14, 2020No Comments

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has confirmed that tyres aged over 10 years will be banned on the front axles of lorries, buses, coaches and

No Deal

European Commission outline...

The European Commission has put forward a set of

Dec 14, 2020
driver behaviour

Researchers set out to impr...

A new research project has highlighted a number of

Dec 14, 2020
speeding

‘Unpredictable visibility...

Many drivers ignore posted speed limits with impunity, and

Dec 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202018,954 Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201917,370 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201916,554 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201916,548 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201916,086 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing