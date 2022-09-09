Bradshaw to exhibit range of industrial EVs at RWM & Letsrecycle

Leading industrial electric vehicle manufacturer Bradshaw Electric Vehicles is set to exhibit at this month’s RWM & Letsrecycle Live Show on stand number LR290.
Bradshaw will be exhibiting a range of its electric vehicles at the show, which is due to take place at Birmingham’s NEC between 14-15th September.
RWM & Letsrecycle Live serves as a platform to accelerate the transition to a better and more environmentally friendly planet through better use of natural resources and will showcase live demonstrations of vehicles and machinery from ground-breaking supplies in the UK and beyond.
Bradshaw’s Goupil G2, G4 and G6 will be on display at the show, along with the T800 and PT400 tow tractors. Also on the stand will be Bradshaw’s new Two Bin trailer, which is set to be launched at RWM Letsrecycle Live.
Bradshaw’s Goupil range from Polaris family, offers an adaptive and versatile solution to meet a range of needs. Each can be fitted with either lithium or lead-acid batteries and can be tailored to the customer’s bespoke requirements and usage.
An all-electric compact road utility vehicle, the G2 range offers an ideal solution for customers who have multiple sites which are connected by public highway. Available with pick-up, cage and van bodies, the G2 has been expertly designed to transport payloads of up to 600kg, whilst retaining small and compact size for convenience of use.
With an operational range of between 27 to 62 miles the G2 range has a payload of between 415 to 533kg and 78 to 596kg depending on the chosen model.
The G4 road vehicles on offer include pick-ups, vans and waste collectors, all designed to transport equipment and waste for a variety of different applications. With an operational range of 68 miles and maximum speed of 31mph, the G4 range are equipped with an array of body types to cater to the customer’s specific requirements and feature a safe and secure cabin and both left and right hand drive options.
With eleven different variations to choose from the G4’s greater payload offers an ideal electric vehicle for many stop-start and last mile applications and is ideally suited to low-emission zones, whilst still delivering optimal performance and low vehicle operating costs.
Also on display will be the largest model in the Goupil range, the G6 – which offers a generous payload of up to 1050kg for the pickup as well as a 9m3 van body. Designed for a variety of business needs to the fully electric G6 is equipped with a 28.8k lithium battery in order to provide an optimal operational range of 93 miles.
The G6-08 model is ideally suited for park gardens, facility management, campuses, local authorities and sites where operations may benefit from having a secure toolbox attached.
Bradshaw’s new T800 tow tractor comes with a powerful 48-volt battery, a 200kg payload as well as an 8 tonne tow capacity. The T800’s four wheels provide ultimate stability and its electronic power electronic power steering makes turning and manoeuvring effortless at lesser speeds.
Designed to tow loads of up to 4000kg, the PT400 offers a 500kg payload and can maintain the electric pedestrian tug can maintain complete control up and down slopes eliminating any need for manual handling, keeping operators safe, and maximising productivity.
The new bin trailer range has the ability to hold 240 or 1100 litre bins. Homologated for road use the bin trailers perfectly complement the Goupil road vehicles.
The company’s tow tractors and trailers can help play a vital role in waste management operations and refuse collection, especially when towing 1100-litre wheelie bins.
Ramsy Labassi, Marketing Manager at Bradshaw Electric Vehicles commented: “We are very excited to be exhibiting at the upcoming RWM & Lets Recycle Live EXPO next month, where we will be proudly showcasing our Goupil vehicles as well as our range of tow tractors and new Two Bin trailer.
“With many organisations, businesses and local authorities placing more emphasis on environmental sustainability, electric utility vehicles provide customers with the prospect of not only vastly improving their environmental footprint, but in turn enhancing operational performance and lowering their vehicle operating costs as well.
“As with all our vehicles, each can be tailored to the customer’s individual requirements relative to their usage.
“We are looking forward to showcasing our vehicles on our stand as well as demonstrating Bradshaw’s value-added and bespoke offering to visitors at RWM & Letsrecycle Live.”