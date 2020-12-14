Headline News

DVSA confirms 10-year-old tyre ban

Monday, December 14, 2020 - 10:13
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has confirmed that tyres aged over 10 years will be banned on the front axles of lorries, buses, coaches and all single wheels of minibuses with effect from February 1, 2021.

DVSAFrom 1 February 2021 Construction and Use Regulations will not allow tyres aged over 10 years old to be used on the front steered axles of HGVs, buses, coaches or all single wheels fitted to a minibus (9 to 16 passenger seats).

So, if used it will mean a dangerous fail at annual test and a prohibition.

If inspected at a DVSA enforcement check, tyres aged over 10 years old found on these positions will be considered dangerous and attract an ‘S’ marked immediate prohibition notice.

It will also be a requirement for the manufacturer’s date code to be legible on all tyres fitted to HGVs, trailers over 3.5 tonnes, buses, coaches and minibuses. If a tyre is a retread then the manufacturer date is taken from when the retread was carried out.

Tyres without a legible manufacture date code, fitted to the front steered axle of HGVs, buses, coaches or single wheels fitted to a minibus will fail the annual test.

If found at a DVSA enforcement check this would attract a delayed prohibition.

However, if there are also obvious signs of deterioration of the tyre the action will be increased to an ‘S’ marked immediate prohibition notice.

If the manufacturer date code is not legible on other wheel positions, this will also be an offence and a minor fail result will be recorded at annual test. This would not prevent the issue of a pass certificate but there would be an expectation that the tyre is replaced.

If the date code is not legible at an enforcement check an inspection notice would be issued and again, we would expect the tyre to be replaced.

