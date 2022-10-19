VodaFone
Headline News

DAF

New DAFs for a new era of Barry Proctor Services

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 - 06:31
No Comments
1,752 Views
DAF, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Barry Proctor Services, a Motus Commercials Stoke-based customer, has marked a new era with five New Generation DAF trucks, complete with new branding and a new business head.

Based out of Talke-Pits, Stoke on Trent, founding Chairman Barry Proctor started the business some 37 years ago and, in this time, he has built an instantly-recognisable high-profile haulage brand, which delivers bricks and blocks up and down the UK.

Barry is now working closely with his daughter, Sam Proctor and she’s started to modernise the fleet with a fresh new look.

Sam Proctor

Now General Manager at Barry Proctor Services, Sam Proctor explains that the new branding has been warmly welcomed:

“Although the BPS fleet is well-recognised for its customised airbrushing the rebranding has been received really positively. Other hauliers are saying we have lots more curtain sided vehicles but actually, we haven’t changed the amount we have, they’re just much more noticeable.”

BPS are long-standing DAF customers with an 80% DAF fleet. Their relationship with Motus Commercials spans many years and they repeatedly turn to their local dealership in Stoke on Trent for new trucks and vehicle maintenance.

Advising on how the relationship with Motus works, Sam said, “We know we can count on the Motus Commercials Stoke team. The guys we work with are particularly helpful, and they’re always available on the phone for advice and support. They also do a fantastic job with our servicing and MOTs, and help make sure we keep our guys out on the road, earning.”

Recent additions to BPS are five flagship New Generation DAFs; four DAF XG 530 FAS Crane Drawbars and a DAF XG 530 tractor unit, with five more due towards the end of the year.

The XG series has a luxurious cab with unrivaled aerodynamics for fuel-efficient driving and low CO2 emissions. The huge and deep front screen, curved at the sides with large side windows offers an unsurpassed direct view for the driver, to enhance road safety. The cab interior is extremely comfortable for driving, living, and sleeping with unprecedented spaciousness and a practical layout.

In addition to the standard model, BPS opted for some high-end extras for their XG’s, with all trucks benefiting from air horns, LED skylights, the DAF Infotainment Exclusive with Exclusive speakers, wireless charger, TV, and more. Plus, the tractor units have the Executive Pack which brings with it: a swivel-base captain seat, DAF Relax bed mattress and topper, dividing curtain, and interior LED lighting.

Having operated the new DAFs for a few months, Sam is pleased to report that the trucks have had lots of great feedback, “Firstly, compared to some other vehicles in the fleet, we’ve seen a huge difference in fuel economy and, especially in this current climate, that’s critical to us.

“The drivers are also really pleased with them. They’re blown away by the new features, especially the comfort and space that they’ve got, which is really important when they’re staying out every night. Also, the DAF beds are already well-known for being incredibly comfortable and they’ve been improved even further in the New Generation models, so we know our drivers are getting a good night’s sleep. The improved visibility is also brilliant and the trucks are very user-friendly to drive.

“Overall we’re pleased with the new DAFs. They mark a new era for Barry Proctor Services and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our operation, with the support of DAF and Motus Commercials by our side.”

Andrew Ridgway, Business Development Executive at Motus Commercials, comments, “I have been working with BPS for over eight years and I’ve proudly watched them grow into the successful family business we see today.

“The haulage industry has long been strongly dominated by males and it’s great to see more women taking charge. Myself, and all my colleagues at Motus Commercials Stoke, are fully supportive of Sam and her aspirations for the BPS fleet.”

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

DX launches electric vehicles for London parc...

Oct 19, 2022No Comments

DX, the provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, and logistics services, is pleased to announce that its DX Express division has launched a strategic

Ford Pro vans with factory ...

The first Ford Pro vans with TVL Security’s Enhanced

Oct 19, 2022

ZF sets new industry benchm...

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has presented the

Oct 18, 2022

Rivus Academy explores the ...

Leading fleet solutions provider, Rivus, hosted more than 20

Oct 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Man delivering parcels

    Why sustainable home delivery ...

    Two seemingly conflicting trends are

    Oct 13, 20225,712 Views

    Shell & Hoyer bring low-c...

    Shell has revealed details of

    Oct 17, 20224,428 Views
    BMW M2

    The all-new BMW M2

    The new BMW M2 builds

    Oct 13, 20224,170 Views

    Road freight industry braces f...

    The average price-per-mile for haulage

    Oct 13, 20223,978 Views

    Jaguar and Land Rover Charging...

    Drivers of Jaguar or Land

    Oct 11, 20223,738 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,434 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,738 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202248,498 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,444 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202143,080 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing