New DAFs for a new era of Barry Proctor Services

Barry Proctor Services, a Motus Commercials Stoke-based customer, has marked a new era with five New Generation DAF trucks, complete with new branding and a new business head.
Based out of Talke-Pits, Stoke on Trent, founding Chairman Barry Proctor started the business some 37 years ago and, in this time, he has built an instantly-recognisable high-profile haulage brand, which delivers bricks and blocks up and down the UK.
Barry is now working closely with his daughter, Sam Proctor and she’s started to modernise the fleet with a fresh new look.
Now General Manager at Barry Proctor Services, Sam Proctor explains that the new branding has been warmly welcomed:
“Although the BPS fleet is well-recognised for its customised airbrushing the rebranding has been received really positively. Other hauliers are saying we have lots more curtain sided vehicles but actually, we haven’t changed the amount we have, they’re just much more noticeable.”
BPS are long-standing DAF customers with an 80% DAF fleet. Their relationship with Motus Commercials spans many years and they repeatedly turn to their local dealership in Stoke on Trent for new trucks and vehicle maintenance.
Advising on how the relationship with Motus works, Sam said, “We know we can count on the Motus Commercials Stoke team. The guys we work with are particularly helpful, and they’re always available on the phone for advice and support. They also do a fantastic job with our servicing and MOTs, and help make sure we keep our guys out on the road, earning.”
Recent additions to BPS are five flagship New Generation DAFs; four DAF XG 530 FAS Crane Drawbars and a DAF XG 530 tractor unit, with five more due towards the end of the year.
The XG series has a luxurious cab with unrivaled aerodynamics for fuel-efficient driving and low CO2 emissions. The huge and deep front screen, curved at the sides with large side windows offers an unsurpassed direct view for the driver, to enhance road safety. The cab interior is extremely comfortable for driving, living, and sleeping with unprecedented spaciousness and a practical layout.
In addition to the standard model, BPS opted for some high-end extras for their XG’s, with all trucks benefiting from air horns, LED skylights, the DAF Infotainment Exclusive with Exclusive speakers, wireless charger, TV, and more. Plus, the tractor units have the Executive Pack which brings with it: a swivel-base captain seat, DAF Relax bed mattress and topper, dividing curtain, and interior LED lighting.
Having operated the new DAFs for a few months, Sam is pleased to report that the trucks have had lots of great feedback, “Firstly, compared to some other vehicles in the fleet, we’ve seen a huge difference in fuel economy and, especially in this current climate, that’s critical to us.
“The drivers are also really pleased with them. They’re blown away by the new features, especially the comfort and space that they’ve got, which is really important when they’re staying out every night. Also, the DAF beds are already well-known for being incredibly comfortable and they’ve been improved even further in the New Generation models, so we know our drivers are getting a good night’s sleep. The improved visibility is also brilliant and the trucks are very user-friendly to drive.
“Overall we’re pleased with the new DAFs. They mark a new era for Barry Proctor Services and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our operation, with the support of DAF and Motus Commercials by our side.”
Andrew Ridgway, Business Development Executive at Motus Commercials, comments, “I have been working with BPS for over eight years and I’ve proudly watched them grow into the successful family business we see today.
“The haulage industry has long been strongly dominated by males and it’s great to see more women taking charge. Myself, and all my colleagues at Motus Commercials Stoke, are fully supportive of Sam and her aspirations for the BPS fleet.”