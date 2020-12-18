Daf Trucks offers free cuppa & mince pie for truckers

Daf Trucks is offering a free cuppa – plus mince pies – for truck drivers over the festive period.
The gesture, in association with selected Truckstops across the UK, is aimed at showing gratitude to drivers as restrictions continue over Christmas and the New Year.
Daf Trucks’ marketing manager, Phil Moon, said: “We’re very fortunate to have the support and goodwill of the participating Truckstops, collectively, we want to show our gratitude to the many thousands of drivers whose Christmases are always busy, but, this year, against the backdrop of the health emergency in the UK, their efforts are even more greatly appreciated.
“A free cuppa and a mince pie is a small token, but I hope it reminds drivers that they certainly in our thoughts at this special time of year.”
The festive free cuppa offer is being promoted through Daf Trucks’ social media channels, flyers and digital advertising at participating locations.
Drivers of any and all truck types will be able to claim a free hot drink from Saturday (December 19) to Christmas Eve (December 24), from the following 10 Truckstops:
- Avon Lodge Truckstop in Avonmouth
- Junction 29 Truckstop in Chesterfield
- Lymm Truckwash
- Roadking in Cannock (Hollies)
- Roadking in Holyhead
- Chippenham Pitstop
- Route 74 Truckstop in Lesmahagow
- Ashford Truckstop
- Junction 38 Truckstop in Orton
- Lockerbie Lorry Park