Range of DAF electric trucks

Daf Trucks begins EV training rollout for technicians

Monday, January 17, 2022 - 10:21
Daf Trucks has launched a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) product training scheme for its network-based technicians, as deliveries of its LF Electric and CF Electric vehicles commence in the coming weeks.

The training is being delivered at the Daf Academy, based at Daf Trucks’ UK head office in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire. It forms part of a larger programme of activities designed to prepare the Daf Dealer network for the uptake of EVs, including investment into tooling and charging infrastructure.

DAF CF electric truckDaf’s LF Electric and CF Electric models are available to order now in UK-specification, and, following the first demonstrators which were delivered last year, the first customer vehicles will enter service in the coming weeks.

The EV product training includes in-depth maintenance and diagnosis procedures specific to Daf EVs. All delegates on the Daf EV product training programme have already successfully completed the IMI Level-3 Electric / Hybrid Vehicle System Repair & Replacement training.

“We’re making sure we’re fully-prepared to support customers as they adopt Daf electric vehicles into their UK operations,” said Suzanne Moore, Daf training manager.

“Just like any Daf truck, customers operating Daf electric vehicles can rely on legendary Daf customer support. We have electric vehicles entering regular operation, we offer a range of mobile and static charging options and we now have fully-trained technicians in place in the network.”

Author:  Matt de Prez CommercialFleet

