DAF CF and XF available with switchable front-wheel drive

For trucks that clock up most of their mileage on the road but are sometimes required to drive off-road or in slippery conditions, DAF has introduced hydraulic front-wheel drive that can be activated at the flip of a switch.
This new ‘PXP’ drive has been developed together with Paul Nutzfahrzeuge and is available on the DAF CF and XF 4×2 tractors powered by the PACCAR MX-11 or MX-13 engine. Other chassis types will follow later in the year.
Permanent all-wheel drive for a truck that drives off-road only occasionally, usually means a considerable cost in terms of acquisition, maintenance and fuel consumption. However, it is sometimes very important to have extra traction to tackle ditches, sandy roads, unpaved tip sites and steep inclines.
For challenging situations like these, DAF has now introduced a hydraulic front-wheel drive option for the CF and XF 4×2 tractors that can be activated via a switch on the dashboard. If the vehicle registers slip from the powered wheels, PXP – ‘Paul Xtra Power’ – is automatically activated. The greater the amount of slip from the rear, the more traction the front wheels provide.
DAF’s switchable front-wheel drive is available in the first four forward gears and the first and second reverse gears. At speeds above 20 kilometres per hour (and/or in 5th gear and upwards) PXP switches back to stand-by mode. The system activates itself again at lower speeds and whenever use is required.
To make the switchable front-wheel drive possible, each front axle wheel hub is equipped with a hydraulic motor, producing torque of no less than 6,435 Nm at a maximum system pressure of 360 bar. This ensures optimal performance and optimal longevity and reliability.
A unique feature is that the motors are driven by a hydraulic pump that is fitted directly onto the Engine-PTO, which saves both weight and space.
In addition, the hydro pump can also drive components like cranes, hook arms, stabilisers and skip loader systems for maximum efficiency. This means that only one hydraulic tank is required, which also results in less weight and more space.