Platform Property Care fleet expands with new Citroën vans

Platform Property Care’s fleet has grown with the addition of over 100 new Citroën vans from across the Citroën LCV range – boosting the fleet to 250 vehicles. The vans will be used by Platform Property Care’s in-house trades teams, which are involved in the maintenance of some 45,000 homes.
Platform Property Care, part of the Platform Housing Group, has taken delivery of a fleet of new Citroën vans. The 101 new LCVs add to 30 Citroën vans that joined the Platform Property Care fleet in 2019. The 250-strong Platform Property Care fleet is solus Citroën.
The new additions to the line-up include four Berlingo Vans, 14 Dispatch vans, 82 Relay L2H3 models and one Relay L3H3. All have been supplied in well-appointed ‘Enterprise’ specification, featuring extensive levels of standard equipment – making the vehicles attractive as used purchases when they reach the end of their contracts, thanks to the benefit in terms of residual values. The fleet is financed by Venson Automotive Solutions and was tendered under The Procurement Partnership Ltd (TPPL), Hertfordshire County Council’s Contract Hire framework, which has 44 suppliers providing leasing facilities to TPPL’s 807 public sector clients.
Standard ‘Enterprise’ equipment for all Citroën vans includes air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control with variable speed limiter, an alarm, one touch electric windows, electrically heated and folding door mirrors, front fog lights, colour touchscreen with Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto.
The new vehicles are being used by Platform Property Care’s trades teams, responsible for maintaining all Platform Housing Group stock. The team includes gas technicians, plumbers, carpenters, electricians and other colleagues involved in building maintenance.
In the past year, Platform Property Care has completed almost 100,000 repairs and invested over £7.5m in improvements, from a turnover of £28m. The in-house trades teams are actively involved in van layout and racking planning. The team is over 300 strong and includes 27 apprentices.
Dennis Evans, Property Care Director at Platform Housing Group, said: “As a rapidly expanding maintenance company, our vehicle fleet demands are constantly changing. Citroën were able to deliver on our requirements and at the same time offer flexible, value for money solutions that suit our operatives and our budget.”
Martin Gurney, Groupe PSA UK’s Fleet Director, commented: “Platform Property Care, and its related companies, have been loyal Citroën customers for 20 years and it’s great to be taking another large order for our award-winning Citroën commercial vehicles from them. The Relay is an ideal vehicle for a customer like Platform Property Care, offering standing headroom and easy entry thanks to its low floor height. The standard safety equipment on all models helps fleets to ensure compliance with Duty of Care needs, while the comfort and convenience features in ‘Enterprise’ models will help to make drivers lives easier all year round.”