New Citroën ë-Relay officially launched in the UK

Wednesday 25 August 2021 marked the UK commercial launch of Citroën’s biggest and most capacious 100%-electric van. First examples of the new Citroën ë-Relay are in UK showrooms now, with first deliveries commencing in the important plate-change month of September.
New ë-Relay joins the award-winning Citroën ë-Dispatch in the brand’s extensive LCV line-up. By the end of the year, customers will also be able to order the most compact electric van in the Citroën range – the eagerly anticipated ë-Berlingo Van. Which means from Quarter 4 of this year, fleet and business customers will be able to choose the compact, medium or large Citroën van that best meets their needs – and then opt to have it delivered with an efficient all-electric powertrain.
New 100%-electric ë-Relay is available exclusively in well-appointed ‘Enterprise’ trim, and is available in Panel Van, Window Van or Chassis Cab configurations – meeting the needs of the vast majority of business and fleet operators. Panel Van versions are available in L2 (5,413mm), L3 (5,998mm) and L4 (6,363mm) lengths, while the Window Van is offered exclusively in L4 form. Chassis Cabs are available in the popular L3 length. With up to 15m3 of load volume and 1,150kg of payload, new ë-Relay really does offer outstanding practicality and versatility.
Customers have the choice of two Lithium-ion battery packs, a 37kWh option connected to a 120hp (90kW) electric motor available exclusively in the L2 Panel Van, or a 70kWh battery unit connected to the same 120hp (90kW) motor for all other body types. The 37kWh battery provides a WLTP certified range of up to 73 miles in the L2 Panel Van, while the 70kWh battery increases range up to 139 miles under WLTP testing for L3 and L4 variants.
With zero tailpipe emissions, the new 100%-electric ë-Relay is exempt from current Congestion and Ultra Low Emissions Zone charges, and attracts a 0% company van tax rate.
All new Citroën ë-Relay models come with a Type-2 charging cable as standard, supporting charging of up to 22kW. A full charge from a 7kW wallbox unit will take six and 12 hours respectively, for the 37kWh and 70kWh versions. Both variants also support up to 50kW rapid charging. All battery units enjoy an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for added peace of mind.
New Citroën ë-Relay models come as standard with a five-inch colour touchscreen, DAB radio and satellite navigation, plus a new rear-view mirror that contains a small display with key vehicle information such as battery charge level and remaining range.
MRR basic prices for the new Citroën ë-Relay start from £49,335 (after PIVG is applied, excluding VAT).