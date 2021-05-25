Headline News

Citroën UK confirms pricing and specification for new ë-Relay

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 - 10:04
No Comments
408 Views
Citroen, Electric Vans, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Relay Van, Secondary News

Citroën’s biggest and most capacious van is now available to order in the UK with a choice of two all-electric drivetrains. The introduction of ë-Relay fulfils the brand’s electrification commitment to offer 100% electric versions of each Citroën LCV by the end of 2021. Basic prices for the new battery-powered ë-Relay start from £49,335 (after the Government Plug-in-Van Grant is applied, excluding VAT).

ë-Relay

New ë-Relay is available exclusively in well-appointed ‘Enterprise’ trim, and can be ordered as a Panel Van, Window Van or Chassis Cab – to suit a wide variety of fleet and business needs. Panel Vans are available in L2 (5,413mm), L3 (5,998mm) and L4 (6,363mm) lengths, while the Window Van is offered exclusively in L4 form. Chassis Cabs come in the most popular L3 length only.

Customers have a choice of two Lithium-ion battery packs, a 37kWh battery connected to a 120hp (90kW) electric motor available exclusively in the L2 Panel Van, or a 70kWh battery unit connected to the same 120hp (90kW)  motor for all other body types. The 37kWh battery provides a WLTP certified range of up to 73 miles in the L2 Panel Van, while the 70kWh battery increases range up to 139 miles under WLTP testing for L3 and L4 variants.

All new Citroën ë-Relay models feature a Type 2 charging cable as standard, supporting charging up to 22kW. A full charge from a 7kW wallbox unit will take 6 and 12 hours respectively for the 37kWh and 70kWh versions. Both battery packs also support up to 50kW rapid charging.

Ideal for fleet and business use, the 100% electric new ë-Relay offers lower total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to an equivalent combustion engine powered vehicle. Savings include substantially reduced fuel costs, servicing costs and taxation rates. New ë-Relay also benefits from the UK Government Plug-in-Van Grant (PIVG) of up to £16,000, whilst also enjoying exemption from current congestion and ultra-low emissions charges.

PRACTICALITY
New ë-Relay is Citroën’s largest electric van, with Panel Van versions offering a payload of up to 1,150kg. All internal load volumes are identical to equivalent Relay Diesel vans, ensuring no compromise in capability and capacity.

NEW CITROËN Ë-RELAY LOAD LENGTH & CARGO CAPACITY

ë-RelayEQUIPMENT & SPECIFICATION
All new ë-Relay vans come in popular ‘Enterprise’ trim as standard. Extremely well appointed, these models feature a 5-inch colour touchscreen with DAB radio and integrated satellite navigation, as well as air conditioning and a perimetric alarm. For ease of use, rear parking sensors are also included.

Instead of a conventional gear lever, three buttons allow the driver to select the vehicle driving mode (D, N, R). To obtain key information relating to the vehicle’s efficiency, all new ë-Relay models boast a specific rear view mirror (exclusive to electric versions), that displays key information to the driver, including battery charge level and range.

New ë-Relay differs from its Diesel counterparts with a bespoke ‘ë’ Monogram at the rear. The vehicle’s charging port is located to the rear of the passenger door on the nearside.

NEW Ë-RELAY PRICING

ë-Relay

The 37kWh and 70kWh batteries in the new ë-Relay are covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

OVO Energy

OVO Energy expands electric van fleet

May 25, 2021No Comments

OVO Energy is rolling out a fleet of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in partnership with Zenith. The UK’s largest independent energy supplier has taken delivery of 26

Engineius

Engineius embeds Flock’s ...

Engineius, the UK’s leading end-to-end vehicle movement solution, has

May 25, 2021
e-Boxer

PEUGEOT unveils prices and ...

PEUGEOT has opened reservations for the new e-Boxer van,

May 25, 2021
Ranger Raptor

Ford introduces exclusive R...

The Ranger Raptor – the toughest, highest-performing variant of

May 25, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021116,328 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201826,172 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201925,410 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201824,294 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201922,308 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing