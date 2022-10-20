Walkers Transport’s drive to support children’s charity

An event held by a Walkers Transport to thank its employees, has raised thousands of pounds for a charity that supports children and young people with disabilities.
Walkers Transport, part of the Palletways network, raised £2755 via a raffle for Children Today – a charity founded in 1994 to help youngsters with disabilities in the UK aged 25 years and under by providing specialised equipment to help them enjoy an improved quality of life.
Jason Scott, MD at Walkers Transport, said: “We asked our staff which charity they’d like us to support and Children’s Today was their resounding answer – it’s a small national charity and the money we’ve donated will go directly to provide equipment rather than being swallowed up by administrative requirements.
“Often children and young people with disabilities remain excluded from activities and a lifestyle which some people may take for granted. It’s humbling to know that with our help, Children Today will be able to help more children live as independently as possible and provide them with access to everyday activities so they can reach their full potential.”
The specialist equipment provided by Children Today is designed to improve and enhance the lives of children and young people with disabilities, helping them to become as independent as possible, reduce social isolation and improve physical and mental wellbeing.
With a fleet ranging from vans to 44t trucks, Walkers Transport Group delivers an expansive array of goods for a multitude of sectors including Construction, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Retail. In partnership with Palletways, Walkers Transport Group also operates the Northern Hub in Leeds, providing an express gateway across the UK for ambient freight.
Walkers Transport is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World company. It benefits from shared expertise and resources from within the Group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group comprises 400 depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.