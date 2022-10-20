VodaFone
Headline News

Charity

Walkers Transport’s drive to support children’s charity

Thursday, October 20, 2022 - 09:18
No Comments
2,112 Views
Charity, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

An event held by a Walkers Transport to thank its employees, has raised thousands of pounds for a charity that supports children and young people with disabilities.

Walkers Transport, part of the Palletways network, raised £2755 via a raffle for Children Today – a charity founded in 1994 to help youngsters with disabilities in the UK aged 25 years and under by providing specialised equipment to help them enjoy an improved quality of life.

Jason Scott, MD at Walkers Transport, said: “We asked our staff which charity they’d like us to support and Children’s Today was their resounding answer – it’s a small national charity and the money we’ve donated will go directly to provide equipment rather than being swallowed up by administrative requirements.

“Often children and young people with disabilities remain excluded from activities and a lifestyle which some people may take for granted. It’s humbling to know that with our help, Children Today will be able to help more children live as independently as possible and provide them with access to everyday activities so they can reach their full potential.”

The specialist equipment provided by Children Today is designed to improve and enhance the lives of children and young people with disabilities, helping them to become as independent as possible, reduce social isolation and improve physical and mental wellbeing.

With a fleet ranging from vans to 44t trucks, Walkers Transport Group delivers an expansive array of goods for a multitude of sectors including Construction, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Retail. In partnership with Palletways, Walkers Transport Group also operates the Northern Hub in Leeds, providing an express gateway across the UK for ambient freight.

Walkers Transport is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World company. It benefits from shared expertise and resources from within the Group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.  The Palletways Group comprises 400 depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

How to prevent fleet safety from falling shor...

Oct 21, 2022No Comments

All fleet managers know the importance of fleet safety and how it can make or break a company no matter what other pressures it may be experiencing.

TNS 365 is the perfect fit ...

A leading shopfitting company says it is increasing productivity

Oct 21, 2022

Wheely-Safe leads to added ...

Green Recycling has completed a full renewal of Wheely-Safe

Oct 21, 2022

Mandatory laden brake testi...

Last month, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

Oct 21, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Man delivering parcels

    Why sustainable home delivery ...

    Two seemingly conflicting trends are

    Oct 13, 20225,988 Views

    Shell & Hoyer bring low-c...

    Shell has revealed details of

    Oct 17, 20224,896 Views
    BMW M2

    The all-new BMW M2

    The new BMW M2 builds

    Oct 13, 20224,398 Views

    Road freight industry braces f...

    The average price-per-mile for haulage

    Oct 13, 20224,188 Views
    loading docks for trucks at warehouse

    Volta Trucks and Siemens partn...

    Volta Trucks, the leading and

    Oct 14, 20223,930 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,596 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,918 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202250,196 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,570 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202143,188 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing