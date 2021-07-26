LCVs values reach new record at BCA in June 2021

LCV values rose sharply in June 2021 at BCA, with average light commercial prices reaching just under £10,000 for the first time. Average LCV values rose by £558 during June to reach £9,933, the highest recorded average monthly value on record at BCA.
Extremely competitive bidding from over 2,000 different buyers during the month pushed prices significantly ahead of guide price expectation once again. The substantial shift in demand experienced over the last 12 months was also demonstrated in the 22.7% uplift in average values from June ’20 to June ‘21.
Stuart Pearson COO BCA UK commented “The continued strength in the LCV market has surprised many, but June was another very robust month, with values rising to record levels and BCA’s LCV sold volumes continuing to increase. Over 2,000 different professional buyers competed for commercial vehicles in our online events, underlining the choice and quality of vehicles that BCA delivers from the best vendors in the industry.”
Pearson added “Our online sales model provides significant flexibility to segment vehicles and deliver the right volumes of similarly specified stock to our buyer base, which makes it easier and more efficient to locate the vehicles that they need in what is a highly competitive marketplace.”
He added “We’re currently offering more commercial vehicles from more locations than ever before, with the aim of making it as efficient as possible for our customers to interact with BCA. We continue to drive enhancements to our LCV imagery and grading methodology to support their buying needs.”
Pearson continued “We continue to deliver innovation and refinements to our digital offering that make it even easier for our buyers to select, assess, track and purchase vehicles via BCA Online. From our pre-sale recommendation engine to our post-sale services, we are on a journey with our customers to improve and enhance their experiences with the aim of making their business more efficient and more profitable.”
* Source: BCA Valuations