Headline News

LCVs values reach new record at BCA in June 2021

Monday, July 26, 2021 - 07:00
No Comments
732 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Used Van Market, Van News

LCV values rose sharply in June 2021 at BCA, with average light commercial prices reaching just under £10,000 for the first time.  Average LCV values rose by £558 during June to reach £9,933, the highest recorded average monthly value on record at BCA.

BCAExtremely competitive bidding from over 2,000 different buyers during the month pushed prices significantly ahead of guide price expectation once again.  The substantial shift in demand experienced over the last 12 months was also demonstrated in the 22.7% uplift in average values from June ’20 to June ‘21.

Stuart Pearson COO BCA UK commented “The continued strength in the LCV market has surprised many, but June was another very robust month, with values rising to record levels and BCA’s LCV sold volumes continuing to increase.  Over 2,000 different professional buyers competed for commercial vehicles in our online events, underlining the choice and quality of vehicles that BCA delivers from the best vendors in the industry.”

Pearson added “Our online sales model provides significant flexibility to segment vehicles and deliver the right volumes of similarly specified stock to our buyer base, which makes it easier and more efficient to locate the vehicles that they need in what is a highly competitive marketplace.”

BCA

He added “We’re currently offering more commercial vehicles from more locations than ever before, with the aim of making it as efficient as possible for our customers to interact with BCA.  We continue to drive enhancements to our LCV imagery and grading methodology to support their buying needs.”

Pearson continued “We continue to deliver innovation and refinements to our digital offering that make it even easier for our buyers to select, assess, track and purchase vehicles via BCA Online.  From our pre-sale recommendation engine to our post-sale services, we are on a journey with our customers to improve and enhance their experiences with the aim of making their business more efficient and more profitable.”

* Source: BCA Valuations

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

off-roading

Irresponsible off-roading!

Jul 26, 2021No Comments

At 19:45 on Saturday 24th July Bolton Mountain Rescue Team were requested to assist with the report of a vehicle “stuck in a marsh” whilst off-roading. The

Trafic Passenger

New Renault Trafic Passenge...

The latest generation New Trafic Passenger builds on the

Jul 26, 2021
CAZ

Third of commercial vehicle...

A third of commercial vehicles could be at risk

Jul 26, 2021
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes−Benz prepares to...

Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to go all electric by

Jul 26, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021122,382 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201946,164 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201829,388 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201827,396 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,908 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing