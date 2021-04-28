Headline News

Ford halts output of Transit vans in Turkey forcing used LCV prices up

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - 09:59
No Comments
1,914 Views
Ford, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Transit, Used Van Market, Van News

The news that Ford’s Transit van plant in Turkey is closed until the 13 of June due to semiconductor supply issues will contribute to used light commercial vehicle price hikes in the UK according to Aston Barclay.

used LCVIt will fuel the continued challenge that the market faces of demand outpacing supply of used vans which is forcing prices up to record levels.

Five Aston Barclay LCV auctions at Leeds, Donington and Westbury have been held since dealer showrooms re-opened on 12 April and conversion rates of between 92% and 100% have been experienced with prices outpacing the used value guides.

Demand for new stock has been high with Aston Barclay welcoming back physical buyers to the auction halls for the first time for over 12 months. Roughly 50-60 physical buyers have attended each sale with double that number continuing to buy online.

used LCV

Geoff Flood

“The Ford factory shutdown news is a blow for the new and used market as it will prevent a supply of much needed used vans hitting the auctions,” explained Geoff Flood, Aston Barclay’s national light commercial vehicle manager.

“Demand for every age, mileage, make and model of light commercial vehicle has been strong over the past two weeks. You can ignore the used value guides as vehicles are making what dealers are prepared to pay to secure the van.

“Some vans have gone under the hammer for two to three times reserve and this trend will continue until such time as we see factories re-open and used supplies improving,” said Flood.

Two highlights from recent Aston Barclay auctions were a 55-plate Ford Transit Custom that made £1,900 despite being valued at £600 and a 17-year-old Toyota van that had covered 22,000 miles that booked at £1,900 but made £6,250.

Tags
,

Related Article

ChargePoint

ChargePoint continues to enhance the EV drive...

Apr 29, 2021No Comments

ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, now working with Android Auto, is making the transition to electric mobility easier and more seamless for drivers. This

labelling

New labelling for tyres see...

On 1 May 2021, motorists will benefit from the

Apr 29, 2021
hydrogen-based fuel-cells

Daimler Truck AG and Volvo ...

Today, two leaders of the commercial vehicle industry –

Apr 29, 2021
IVECO T-Way

New IVECO T-Way: the toughe...

IVECO today presented the new IVECO T-WAY heavy off-road

Apr 29, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021112,272 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201824,666 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201822,176 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201920,382 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202019,536 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing