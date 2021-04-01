Headline News

Demand for LCVs remains super-heated at BCA

Thursday, April 1, 2021 - 07:37
No Comments
612 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Used Van Market, Van News

Used LCV values continued to rise at BCA, reaching record levels for the fourth consecutive month as demand for light commercials continued strongly.

LCV

The average monthly value across all LCVs rose to £9,426 in February, representing the highest average monthly value on record at BCA.   Average used LCV values rose by £262 (2.9%) month-on-month and outstripped guide prices by six percentage points.

Conversion rates for LCVs remain high, with vehicles up to six years old and grade 3 or above typically selling the first time they are offered for sale.   Buyers are willing to pay a premium for vehicles that are ready to go back to work without the need for bodywork or mechanical repairs.

Stuart Pearson, BCA COO UK commented “The effect of the pandemic and the huge uplift in online shopping and the home delivery market over the past year has created a significant increase in demand for panel vans suitable for courier and final mile delivery work.”

“This has resulted in rising values for every model of long wheelbase, high roof panel vans, with Sprinter, Crafter and Transit models very much in demand, while medium wheelbase, medium roof vans have consistently outperformed guide price expectations over recent months.”

“Even the older, higher mileage end of the market has been buoyant, with old shape Transits – which ceased production eight years ago – being exceptionally sought after.”

Pearson added “Any vehicle in a good retail colour and specification generates a huge amount of interest with buyers, with metallic colours typically creating a flurry of bidding when they are offered for sale.”

He concluded “Over the coming weeks we expect to see increased demand as the UK economy reopens, and BCA will be offering the widest selection of LCVs to our buyers in our daily online sales programme.”

LCV

* Source: BCA Valuations

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

DVSA

Suspension of driver and vehicle testing shri...

Apr 01, 2021No Comments

The extent of the pandemic’s impact on DVSA coffers has been revealed in a Parliamentary minute, which confirmed that the testing and enforcement agency will not be

Logistics UK

Logistics UK response to th...

Responding to Sunday’s (28 March 2021) announcement that logistics

Apr 01, 2021
trailers

Increased security risk as ...

According to a report from the Department for Transport

Apr 01, 2021
border controls

RHA welcomes news of change...

The RHA has welcomed Michael Gove’s announcement of a

Mar 31, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 202156,922 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201821,984 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201819,404 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201917,274 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202017,196 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing