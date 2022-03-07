VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

New white vans

UK van market falls -6.0%

Monday, March 7, 2022 - 06:27
No Comments
1,128 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, SMMT Monthly Van Sales, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Top News, Van News

UK light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations declined -6.0% to 16,165 units in February compared with the same month last year, when pent-up demand saw the market grow 22.0%, according to the latest figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The second month of the year is also historically volatile due to small volumes, as many operators delay acquisitions until the new number plate in March. Despite the global shortage of semiconductors and rising economic headwinds including inflation, the market remained 14.6% above pre-pandemic levels,1 reflecting continued demand from key sectors.

Newly registered large vans, which represent two thirds of the LCV market, totalled 10,638 units, -9.9% down on last February, but medium-sized vehicles weighing greater than 2.0 tonnes to 2.5 tonnes, increased by 36.9%. Small vans and pickups decreased by -52.2% and -36.0% respectively, while high demand for 4x4s continued, increasing by 49.0%, though this remains a fractional segment.

Demand for battery electric vans grew by an exceptional 347.6% in the month with 1,741 units registered, primarily as a result of some significant fleet orders, which positively distorted what is traditionally a low volume month. Overall uptake still remains some distance behind passenger cars, however, and it is vital that investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure gives confidence to businesses and self-employed van operators across the UK to make the switch.

Year-to-date, LCV registrations are down by -18.2%, although this is compared with a strong start to 2021, when the construction and home delivery sectors were significant drivers of demand. SMMT forecasts the LCV market to grow 2.0% overall in 2022, ending the year just shy of pre-pandemic levels and indicating a stabilisation of the market.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “LCV registrations have had a slightly slower start compared to last year’s bumper performance, reflecting the cyclical nature of fleet operator investment, but remain strong. Global supply shortages and economic headwinds remain a challenge, however, and the sector’s switch to zero emission vehicles must become mainstream. More electrified models are coming onto the market this year but we need the chargepoint rollout to accelerate, giving more operators greater confidence to transition to the latest electric vans.”

 

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Welsh fuel prices

Record pump prices are hurting drivers and th...

Mar 07, 2022No Comments

It is possible that petrol and diesel prices are to rocket even further by 10p to 20p per litre this coming week. Howard Cox of FairFuelUK takes

Conti Hybrid trailer tyre on a road

New trailer tyre in the Con...

In the Conti Hybrid tyre line for regional transport,

Mar 07, 2022
Woman looking at her mobile phone while driving

‘Have you got the message...

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is

Mar 07, 2022
AA Patrol

AA and IMI announce partner...

The AA, the UK’s number one breakdown provider, has

Mar 07, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021237,864 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021147,492 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202162,076 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202136,906 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202223,088 Views
    Hot Topics
    Connected Mobility Trends 2022

    2022 mobility trends for conne...

    When it comes to fleet

    Mar 03, 20223,714 Views

    Putting an end to the scandal ...

    A question for van fleet

    Mar 01, 20223,294 Views
    Fleet of white trucks

    Soaring wage, fuel and energy ...

    Thousands of small hauliers are

    Feb 28, 20223,288 Views
    Car fleet being charged

    Cellular, Wi-Fi and smart EV c...

    Electric vehicle (EV) chargers are

    Mar 03, 20223,096 Views
    Proposed biomethane HGV refuelling station at Avonmouth

    World’s largest biomethane r...

    CNG Fuels, the UK’s leading

    Mar 04, 20223,030 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing