Headline News

UK LCV market sees orders up 13.3%

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 07:25
No Comments
936 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, SMMT Monthly Van Sales, Top News, Van News

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew for the second consecutive month in October, up 13.3% to mark the highest performing October on record,1 according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Some 28,753 vans, pickups and 4x4s were registered in the month, following a weaker than usual October 2019 when the market was impacted by ongoing supply challenges around WLTP approved vehicles.2

Demand was driven by the heavier end of the LCV market, with registrations for vans weighing more than 2.5 and up to 3.5 tonnes up 26.8% to 20,492 units. A combination of pent up demand from the UK’s first lockdown, growth in the construction sector and new fleet orders coming in ahead of an anticipated busy Christmas period kept van deliveries high in the month.

Continuing the trend, registrations for smaller vans weighing less than or equal to 2.0 tonnes and medium vans weighing more than 2.0 tonnes and up to 2.5 tonnes both grew 1.6% and 2.9% respectively. However, 4x4s and pickups both saw a dip in demand, with registrations down -33.6% and -31.8% respectively, in part reflecting difficulties faced by the agriculture sector.3

Year-to-date registrations are still down -24.1%, with the sector yet to make up a shortfall of around 75,000 units. With a second lockdown beginning today and lasting at least a month, 2019’s performance will be impossible to match.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “A second month of growth for the UK LCV market is testament to the resilience of the sector and society’s reliance on it amidst a difficult year. However, with a second nationwide lockdown ahead, future performance is difficult to gauge. Industries such as construction and logistics will keep the country moving as they did earlier in the year, but continued uncertainty and closures across retail and hospitality will have an effect on all businesses, and consequently commercial vehicle demand. Now more than ever, industry needs the assurance of a tariff-free deal with the EU to ensure production and delivery of these essential vehicles continues with no interruption in the difficult months ahead.”

UK LCV market

UK LCV market

UK LCV market

UK LCV market

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Pandemic

Pandemic makes having access to a car more im...

Nov 11, 2020No Comments

More than half of UK drivers (57%) say having access to a car is more important than it was before the coronavirus pandemic, with reluctance to use

on-street EV charge points

Just one in six councils ha...

An investigation carried out by the AA has found

Nov 11, 2020
Motor Ombudsman

The Motor Ombudsman adds di...

With car retailers temporarily closing their showrooms during the

Nov 10, 2020
Brexit

UK auto counts £735 millio...

The UK automotive industry today issued a last-chance plea

Nov 10, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201934,728 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201934,644 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201923,088 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201820,838 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201920,754 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing