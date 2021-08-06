Headline News

Supply shortages stunt new van sales

Friday, August 6, 2021 - 10:50
No Comments
1,242 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, SMMT Monthly Van Sales, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Top News, Van News

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) market saw its first decline since December 2020 as July registrations fell -14.8%, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Supply issues – most notably of semiconductors – has meant only 23,606 vans were registered during the month. Despite this challenge, the month’s performance was only a moderate -4.0% decline compared to the pre-pandemic five-year average.

van salesDemand for larger vans weighing more than 2.5-3.5 tonnes, which comprise the majority (70.5%) of all commercial registrations in the month, saw a decrease of -5.2% to 16,653 vehicles. Other van segments saw more significant declines in demand compared to 2020, with registrations of vans weighing less than or equal to 2.0 tonnes down -38.2% and those of vans weighing more than 2.0-2.5 tonnes down -41.4% to 907 and 2,680 vehicles respectively.

However, year-to-date registrations remain up 57.5% on last year – some 78,542 more units – with the market also increasing by 1.1% on the pre-pandemic 2015-2019 five-year average.2 In total 215,119 new vans have exchanged hands so far in 2021. The increase in van sales over the course of the year has been driven by growth in demand from operators who continue to renew and expand their fleets, notably to meet rising demand for online delivery business and the construction sector.

Even with July’s decline in registrations, SMMT’s latest quarterly forecast anticipates the LCV market to increase by 24.3% to 363,880 units in 2021. However, this is a modest reduction of -1.5% from April’s forecast of 369,000 units, and which would leave it just shy of the total number of vans registered in 2019.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “While July’s decline in the new van market is disappointing, it must be viewed in context against the semiconductor shortages currently challenging the global industry. Given the shift to home-deliveries, strength of construction sector and as the economy opens up further, we expect the market to end the year almost back to 2019 levels. Fleet renewal is critical, not only to ensure the newest, cleanest and greenest vans enter UK roads, but to enable the UK to meet its ambitious green targets.

van sales

van sales

van sales

van sales

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

truck cabs

Driving into the future: recent changes in tr...

Aug 06, 2021No Comments

Truck manufacturers are constantly looking to create more space in their cabs, deliver fuel efficiency gains and introduce enhanced driver assistance technology to make life smoother for

MyFleetLive camera range ge...

Telematics specialist Quartix has introduced an enhanced version of

Aug 06, 2021
New car registrations

New car registrations slows...

July’s new car registrations fell by -29.5% to 123,296

Aug 05, 2021
driver shortage

Ro-Ro specialists respond t...

Roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) specialists Continental Cargo Carriers  (CCC) has launched an

Aug 05, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021186,282 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021123,708 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201948,996 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201830,270 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201828,332 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing