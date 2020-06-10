People power keeps van heroes moving

The nation’s van community is working harder than ever on front line to deliver more medical supplies, groceries, essential goods and parcels – but it has come at considerable personal cost. The latest Mercedes-Benz Vans Business Barometer reveals that average driver’s working week has increased by almost five hours during this crisis – nearly an extra 20 hours a month.
The extra effort required to keep households and the supply chain moving in extraordinary circumstances has compromised the work/life balance of one in three members of the community – indeed, almost 50% say that being away from home for long periods of time is their biggest concern right now, above mental wellbeing (38%) and physical health (36%).
However, whether it’s their colleagues, their employer or the great British public, it is people that are helping to power the van community throughout this challenging time, with 43% of drivers and operators say they have been able to adapt more easily to the ‘new normal’ thanks to their employers’ clear communication on new working guidelines. In addition, 50% say that support they’ve received from those within the close-knit van community has had a positive impact on their outlook, but it’s the goodwill of customers that really shines through.
According to the Mercedes-Benz Vans Business Barometer, which monitors the opinions on more than 2,000 people in van community, 82% feel that their efforts are appreciated by customers, with 27% receiving a thank you message on social media and 21% receiving applause while out on delivery.
Given that 78% of the van community rightly feels that they are helping keep the general public safe at this time, it’s brilliant to see that their hard work is not unseen, and is greatly appreciated.
Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “You’d be hard pushed to find anyone that the van community hadn’t reached at some point, let alone during the pandemic; they deliver goods, enable services and transport people often behind the scenes and unnoticed, so we’re delighted that so many are now being recognised and thanked by the public for their hard work.
“It is important that we continue to support this vital sector with kindness, because without them, quite simply the country would not be running in the same way; rather than spending time engaging with their families and friends, they have selflessly put the country first and willingly gone above and beyond the call of duty.”