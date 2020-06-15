Headline News

INDICATA: consumers treat themselves to used luxury & sports cars

Monday, June 15, 2020 - 07:54
No Comments
114 Views
Car News, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Used Car Purchase

The UK used car market woke up during May with motorists treating themselves to sports and luxury cars as they came out of the 10-week pandemic lockdown period according to the latest Market Watch insights report from INDICATA UK.

INDICATA

INDICATA’s UK national business development manager Neil Gilligan

Consumers seem intent on having some motoring fun with money saved from cancelled holidays and reduced family running costs being invested in a used luxury or sports cars of their dreams.

This post lockdown trend has also been evident in countries such as Germany and Austria, but it could just be a short-term trend according to INDICATA UK national business development manager Neil Gilligan.

“Our insights clearly show that sales in the luxury and sports car sectors were most prominent across the used cars sold in May. We are sure many drivers have adopted the life’s too short approach and invested their money in the used car of their dreams.

“However, as the market settles down in June and July we expect to see consumers buying more smaller petrol family hatchbacks and SUVs. The sub-£10,000 sector is also expected to be where a majority of the used car sales will be for the rest of 2020,” he added.

Older cars between six and 12 years were also popular in the UK during May, while demand in the sub-three-year old sector was slow due to dealers not opening for business until early June.

However, the UK is bucking the European used car market when it comes to diesels. In the UK demand has been stable while consumers in the rest of Europe have started to buy petrol and hybrids cars. Diesel sales in countries like Germany were 17% down year-on-year.

“Whether this is a short-term blip or a long term move away from diesel we will have to wait and see, but currently UK consumers feel diesels offer value for money motoring,” said Gilligan.

Tags
,

Related Article

Mercedes-Benz Atego

Mercedes-Benz Atego reliability are key for C...

Jun 15, 2020No Comments

Custom Glass is fighting back after a series of setbacks, thanks to the dedication of staff and the tried-and-tested reliability of its Mercedes-Benz Atego fleet. The Covid-19

customs clearance

Taking back control of cust...

While the topic of Brexit has taken somewhat of

Jun 15, 2020

Bridgestone releases its fi...

Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company, has

Jun 15, 2020
Driving for Better Business

Driving for Better Business...

A free driver app to help employers manage the

Jun 12, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202050,376 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201424,366 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201422,836 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201920,856 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201820,838 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing