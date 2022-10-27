The end of the road for the Ford Fiesta

Ford is set to axe production of its Fiesta after 46 years and 4.8 million sales, Auto Trader, the UK’s largest automotive marketplace, shares the latest data and insights on the iconic hatchback:
- In 2022 the Ford Fiesta has been the most advertised car on the Auto Trader marketplace, with circa 108,000 separate listings. This is followed by the Volkswagen Golf with 86,000 advertisements and then the Ford Focus with 85,000.
- On average, car buyers on Auto Trader have a choice of 10,726 Ford Fiestas for sale at any one time.
- Since September 2021 – September 2022 there have been over 43m advert views of the used Ford Fiesta on the Auto Trader marketplace
- There have been 700k advert views of new Ford Fiesta from September 2021-September 2022
- The average price of sale for a used Fiesta is £10, 956 on our marketplace
- The South East of England is the Fiesta capital of Britain, with more transactions than any other region, as reported by the SMMT
- In 2022 the most popular Fiesta colour was black, based on advert views on the Auto Trader marketplace
- SMMT report 71,429 Fiesta used car transactions in 2022
- Mk 7 Fiesta: <1 year old stock has held value the best, increasing slightly due to consumers being willing to pay more to avoid waiting for new stock to arrive
Erin Baker, Editorial Director, Auto Trader: “After 46 years and 4.8 million sales, it’s a shame to see that the end is in sight for the iconic Ford Fiesta. Our data shows that the Fiesta was the most advertised car on our marketplace this year with over 100,000 listings. In fact, since 2019 we’ve seen over half a million Fiestas advertised on our platform, which really does highlight just how beloved it is. Interestingly enough, we identified a Fiesta capital of Britain when looking into the data, it shows that the people in the South East of England have a particular soft spot for this car. Although it’s sad to see such an icon disappear from the market, it should enable one of the biggest car brands to really knuckle down on EVs and make them more accessible to more car buyers, which is a very positive step in the right direction.”
James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, comments: “News that production will end for the enduringly-popular Ford Fiesta is a watershed moment in car manufacturing.
“The Fiesta has been one of the UK’s favourite vehicles since its introduction in 1977, and has consistently been among the most popular and searched-for cars on the AA Cars site.
“The transition to electric vehicles, and changing consumer preferences, means that manufacturers are making tough decisions about the cars they produce.
“Many British drivers, however, will be disappointed to hear that Ford is calling time on this iconic model.
“Thankfully for Fiesta devotees, the car will have a strong presence on the secondhand market for many years to come. And when the very last Fiestas roll off the production line they are likely to be much sought-after.”