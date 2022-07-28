UK car production down a fifth in first half

UK car production declined -19.2% in the first six months of the year, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with 95,792 fewer vehicles built compared with the same period in 2021. 403,131 units were built, representing the weakest first half since the pandemic-ravaged 2020 and worse than 2009 when the global financial crisis decimated demand.1 The main cause remains shortages of key components, most notably semiconductors, exacerbated by additional supply issues caused by the war in Ukraine, as well as significant structural and model changes within the sector.
Despite this challenging backdrop, June was the second consecutive month of increasing car production in the UK, up 5.6% with 72,946 units built. Although this was the best June performance since the start of the pandemic, in part due to supply chain shortages beginning to ease, output remains -33.2% below 2019 levels.2
The year-to-date decline was driven largely by a fall in export volumes, with -23.9% fewer cars produced for overseas markets during the first half of 2022. This represents a loss of 99,388 units compared with the same period in 2021, despite exports still accounting for 78.6% of all production output. While the EU was the largest recipient of UK built cars, accounting for more than 60% of exports, shipments to the bloc decreased by -10.6%. Deliveries to the US also declined by -56.1% with the closure of a major UK plant in 2021 having a significant impact. Output for the UK market, however, rose by 4.3%.
Production of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) has again proven to be a bright spot for the sector, with 32,282 produced in the first half of the year, an increase of 6.5%. This was bolstered by a 44.2% rise during June resulting in a record output of zero emission vehicles for the month. Output of hybrid, petrol and diesel cars, meanwhile, declined, by -19.9%, -8.0% and -60.2% respectively in the first half of the year.
The ongoing disruption to global supply chains has led to a downgrading of the industry’s production outlook, with 866,000 cars now anticipated to be built this year. While this represents 1% growth on 2021 volumes, it is 113,285 units below the March outlook, a reflection of the impact of the Ukraine crisis, lockdowns in China and the severity of parts shortages. Output is targeted to improve further in 2023 to 956,575 units, before surpassing one million units by 2025 as supply chain issues recede.3
Despite car production decreasing overall this year, significant investment into the UK industry is being made, with more than £3.4 billion announced so far in 2022, primarily for EV production and supply chains.4 This investment will provide a significant boost to the UK and local economies, creating and safeguarding jobs in a sector that is pivotal to the UK’s net zero goal.
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “Car manufacturers have been suffering from a ‘long Covid’ for much of 2022, as global component shortages undermine production and put supply chains under extreme pressure. Key model changeovers and the closure of a major plant last year have also impacted output, but there are grounds for optimism with rising output over the last two months. As these issues recede over the next year or two, investment in new technologies and processes will be essential but this will depend on our underlying competitiveness. Sky-high energy costs, non-competitive business rates and skills shortages must all be addressed if we are to build on our inherent strengths and seize the opportunities presented by the dash for decarbonised mobility.”
Oliver Shaw, CEO at Kalibrate: “At a time when even Tesla is reporting that production and automotive gross margins are down, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there has been an overall dip in the number of traditional vehicles manufactured in the UK. Against the backdrop of environmentally conscious consumers, reduced commuting, and ongoing chip shortages, clearly there are several factors limiting production. On the flipside, we’re seeing an increase in the number of EVs built buck the trend and see further growth.
“However, the EV industry is at a tipping point, whereby if the infrastructure does not support increased vehicle adoption, then any progress will stall. At Kalibrate, we already know that three-in-five EV drivers are still concerned about range anxiety. Similarly, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is warning that there should be 10 times the number of EV charging stations in place than there is now by 2030. To encourage the continuation of EV purchases, especially now that the government incentive has been removed, it’s never been more important to line-up a much faster rollout of charging points. Through a consistent data strategy that can find regional differences and show which areas need more investment, organisations can build a deeper understanding of EV customer preferences and behaviour that supports the rollout of a charger network fit for increased demand.”
1 HY1 2020: 381,357 – HY1 2009: 410,740
2 June 2019: 109,226
3 Independent outlook by Auto Analysis July 2022. UK car production expected at 975,310 in 2024, 1,005,100 in 2025
4 SMMT calculations based on new, publicly announced investment decisions in HY1 2022 covering planned commitments to fresh spend on new product, tooling, equipment or facilities / factories for the automotive sector.