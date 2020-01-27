Headline News

CD Auction Group predicts fewer vehicle movements

Monday, January 27, 2020 - 10:23
No Comments
234 Views
Car News, General News, News, Newsletter, Remarketing, Secondary News, Used Car Purchase

CD Auction GroupCD Auction claims the remarketing process is changing as fleets and dealers demand fewer vehicle movements for environmental reasons and the need for greater efficiency. The auction company predicts volumes of vehicles sold off-site will soar to 50% of vehicles sold in 2020.

The company uses the latest technology to auction vehicles from a collection hub or de-fleet facility which removes the need to move the vehicles to an auction centre. It saw off-site sales reach 25% of its total sales volume in December 2019.

Commenting on the trend, Andy Brown, managing director at CD Auction Group said: “With the latest imaging technology and improvements in data, a vehicle can be added to a virtual auction from anywhere in the UK. The approach radically shortens the time from defleet to sale and cuts CO2 by removing multiple transport moves. It is proving popular with fleets of all sizes, and our buyers appreciate instant access to stock.”

CD Auction says it takes a channel-agnostic approach to remarketing strategy. It works with fleets to find the most efficient route to market using onsite sales in physical auction, remote sales at third party sites and off-site sales at any location. Its off-site sales achieve the same conversion rates as a traditional physical auction.

Brown said: “Unlike some of our larger competitors we aren’t wedded to large auction networks. It allows us to put innovation at the heart of our service and drive real efficiencies. The multi-channel approach is attracting new customers and underpinned our record December for sales.”

CD Auction has developed a digital passport for each vehicle that uses high-quality images and comprehensive data to give buyers confidence.

The company estimates it is saving up to five vehicle movements from the defleet and remarketing process, which provides a greener approach. It has invested in its technology platform that allows for vehicles to be inspected and sold from any location.

The CD Auction platform is available from all SMH Group sites across the UK to create a national network of fast-track defleet and remarketing hubs.

Tags
,

Related Article

used car

2019 ended on a positive note, as used car pr...

Jan 27, 2020No Comments

The average price of a used car in December was £13,542 up from £12,976 in December 2018, reveals the Auto Trader Retail Price Index. After removing the

driver training

Fleet Source brings learnin...

Leading driver training provider, Fleet Source, is set to

Jan 27, 2020

Hertz rolls-out a new appro...

Hertz has rolled out new software across the UK

Jan 27, 2020
rapid charging

BP Chargemaster opens first...

BP Chargemaster has opened the first public rapid charging

Jan 27, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201918,540 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201916,530 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201816,404 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201815,426 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201814,862 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage