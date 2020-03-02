Zenith sees EV orders leap 300% as BiK tax initiatives take effect.
Zenith has seen orders of electric vehicles (EVs) leap over 300% in salary sacrifice fleets and 250% in its company car fleets over the last six months, as drivers and fleet managers transition to electric.
To support the growth Zenith, the UK’s largest independent fleet company, has launched a new section on its website designed to provide users with a range of information from tax guides to charging and vehicle type explanations.
Drivers can also contact Zenith’s team of electric gurus and fleet managers will be supported by the latest insights from its consultancy team, who are on hand to help with the development of their fleet transition strategies.
In support of its retail consumers, Zenith’s personal contract hire (PCH) offering, ZenAuto has now expanded its web presence and launched ElectricAuto (https://electric.auto/). The exclusive electric PCH platform is designed to make the switch from traditional vehicles into electric vehicles as simple as possible by providing access to a host of in-depth information and the latest models available.
Users of ElectricAuto can also access a team of experts through its website, on live chat or by telephone.
Commenting on the move, Tim Buchan, chief executive of Zenith, said: “It is clear that both fleets and drivers are increasingly becoming comfortable with the idea of an electric vehicle but understandably have a lot of unanswered questions. We have launched our online initiatives to help people make informed choices around everything from vehicle taxation to understanding the complex world of charging.”
Zenith has also recently joined a global initiative committed to accelerating the transition to EVs and making electric transport the new normal by 2030. The EV100 initiative, by The Climate Group, brings together forward-looking companies to drive the electric transport transition, reduce air pollution and climate change.
Zenith has 140,000 vehicles under management, from bikes and cars to vans, trailers and trucks, and everything in between. At the forefront of the leasing industry, Zenith is driving change and pushing the EV agenda both within the business and externally. It works closely with industry bodies to lobby government, supporting the industry and promoting the vital role of the company car to our economy and the adoption of the green agenda.
Buchan concluded: “We believe leasing companies will be the drivers of change with the wider adoption of EVs. Leasing represents an effortless way to drive an EV, whether it be through a company car, salary sacrifice or PCH option. It gives the consumer the flexibility to drive new vehicles with a minimum of fuss as ranges extend and technologies advance. As part of our commitment to the EV100, 100% of our own company cars will be electric by 2025.”