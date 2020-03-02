Headline News

Zenith sees EV orders leap 300% as BiK tax initiatives take effect

Monday, March 2, 2020 - 10:27
No Comments
396 Views
Car Purchase, Company Car, Electric Cars, Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Zenith sees EV orders leap 300% as BiK tax initiatives take effect.

Zenith

Tim Buchan, chief executive of Zenith

Zenith has seen orders of electric vehicles (EVs) leap over 300% in salary sacrifice fleets and 250% in its company car fleets over the last six months, as drivers and fleet managers transition to electric.

To support the growth Zenith, the UK’s largest independent fleet company, has launched a new section on its website designed to provide users with a range of information from tax guides to charging and vehicle type explanations.

Drivers can also contact Zenith’s team of electric gurus and fleet managers will be supported by the latest insights from its consultancy team, who are on hand to help with the development of their fleet transition strategies.

In support of its retail consumers, Zenith’s personal contract hire (PCH) offering, ZenAuto has now expanded its web presence and launched ElectricAuto (https://electric.auto/). The exclusive electric PCH platform is designed to make the switch from traditional vehicles into electric vehicles as simple as possible by providing access to a host of in-depth information and the latest models available.

Users of ElectricAuto can also access a team of experts through its website, on live chat or by telephone.

Commenting on the move, Tim Buchan, chief executive of Zenith, said: “It is clear that both fleets and drivers are increasingly becoming comfortable with the idea of an electric vehicle but understandably have a lot of unanswered questions. We have launched our online initiatives to help people make informed choices around everything from vehicle taxation to understanding the complex world of charging.”

Zenith has also recently joined a global initiative committed to accelerating the transition to EVs and making electric transport the new normal by 2030. The EV100 initiative, by The Climate Group, brings together forward-looking companies to drive the electric transport transition, reduce air pollution and climate change.

Zenith has 140,000 vehicles under management, from bikes and cars to vans, trailers and trucks, and everything in between. At the forefront of the leasing industry, Zenith is driving change and pushing the EV agenda both within the business and externally. It works closely with industry bodies to lobby government, supporting the industry and promoting the vital role of the company car to our economy and the adoption of the green agenda.

Buchan concluded: “We believe leasing companies will be the drivers of change with the wider adoption of EVs. Leasing represents an effortless way to drive an EV, whether it be through a company car, salary sacrifice or PCH option. It gives the consumer the flexibility to drive new vehicles with a minimum of fuss as ranges extend and technologies advance. As part of our commitment to the EV100, 100% of our own company cars will be electric by 2025.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Electric vehicle charge points at supermarket...

Mar 02, 2020No Comments

The number of electric vehicle (EV) charge points at supermarkets has doubled in the last two years, according to data analysed by Zap-Map and the RAC*. Some

GEM offers tips for staying...

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is

Mar 02, 2020
Mobility Innovation Hub

Plug and Play Partners with...

Plug and Play, a pioneering US innovation platform for

Mar 02, 2020
Nexus Vehicle Rental

Nexus Vehicle Rental: Drivi...

Nexus Vehicle Rental, the UK’s leading tech-driven business mobility

Mar 02, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201925,398 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201821,552 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201918,060 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201817,616 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201816,140 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage