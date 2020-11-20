M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions invests in new safety camera technology

M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions, a part of M Group Services, has introduced an innovative new camera system to enhance and promote safer behaviour across its fleet.
Currently occupying the 8th largest fleet in the UK* with over 7,000 vehicles, M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions is responsible for the supply and management of specialist equipment and vehicles across the whole of M Group Services, a provider of essential infrastructure services within the water, energy (retail and infrastructure), transport and telecommunication sectors in UK & Ireland.
The Samsara camera system uses advanced telematics and software, combined with front and inward facing cameras, to detect and capture telematics events in real-time. Embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and g-force accelerometer data provides the ability to detect and audibly alert drivers to any high-risk behaviours and events such as distracted or harsh driving fatigue, rolling stops, etc.
Incident footage of any event recorded by the system is auto-uploaded to the cloud and communicated to road risk and safety managers to review within minutes, ensuring a deeper insight into day-to-day road occurrences across the fleet.
Jeremy Harrison, M Group Services Plant & Fleet Executive Director, commented: “Ensuring our people are safe is at the core of everything we do, so we invested in this innovative camera system to enable behavioural and cultural change in support of this. We strive to reach the highest level of safety management across our business, and the introduction of this technology provides us with real-time incident detection, as well as preventative in-cab coaching. This investment provides us with an additional layer of visibility into safety and enhanced protection for our people and fellow road users alike.”
* Source: Fleet News ‘Fleet 200’ (The UK’s Biggest Fleets, October 2019)