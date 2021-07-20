Headline News

WM Armstrong wins Microlise Driver Excellence Award 2021

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 - 09:00
No Comments
480 Views
Awards, General News, Microlise, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

WM Armstrong has scooped the Microlise Driver Excellence Award for 2021, as part of the Microlise Driver of the Year Awards.

Microlise Driver Excellence AwardThe family-run haulage business, which was established in 1927, had the most drivers in the top 1,000 based on telematics data from over 252,000 UK drivers.

Microlise says the award recognises logistics teams that have “consistently displayed driving excellence and superior customer service”. WM Armstrong was selected as the overall winner, based on driver data captured from the Microlise telematics solution in place across its fleet.

Microlise Driver Excellence Award

Derek Armstrong, Livestock Director,Jennifer Whyberd, Managing Director and Geof Armstrong, Sales Director

Shane Kenny, associate director at WM Armstrong, said: “This is a fantastic achievement that could not have come at a better time. The past 18 months have been hugely challenging for the nation and our drivers really stepped up and continued to deliver essential goods when they were needed the most.

“We have been positive users of the Microlise solution for several years and find it invaluable for highlighting areas where we can improve our operation. We also use the Driver Performance Management tool with its A-G rating to incentivise and reward our drivers.”

The awards this year were assessed by an independent judging panel including Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association;  Steve Hobson, editor of Motor Transport; Sarah Bell, Traffic Commissioner for London & SE England; Bob Harbey, executive director of Microlise; and Jennifer Swain head of talent & operations at Road to Logistics.

Nadeem Raza, chief executive of Microlise, said: “The Microlise Driver of the Year Awards, which is now in its seventh year, continues to highlight the expertise and sheer dedication of drivers who travel the length and breadth of the UK, and further afield. We congratulate WM Armstrong for this well-deserved team recognition.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

RAV4

SELDOC Healthcare goes green with Toyota RAV4...

Jul 20, 2021No Comments

SELDOC Healthcare, a not-for-profit GP co-operative serving 2.5m patients in SE and SW London, has gone green thanks to a fleet of Toyota RAV4 self-charging hybrids supplied

car club

New car sharing club launch...

A brand-new car club, where drivers can sign up

Jul 20, 2021
LayerLok

New range of double decking...

Leading manufacturer of cargo control solutions, LoadLok, a member

Jul 20, 2021
HGV Drivers

HGV Drivers still waiting f...

More than 1,400 HGV drivers will be forced to spend the night

Jul 19, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021121,932 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201944,460 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201829,016 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201827,102 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,458 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing