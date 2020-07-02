Headline News

MANN+HUMMEL a General Motors 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

Thursday, July 2, 2020
MANN+HUMMEL was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company’s 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

MANN+HUMMEL has received the GM Supplier of the Year Award for the 25th time

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the 25th time MANN+HUMMEL has received the award.

“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“We also believe it’s important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” added Amin. “Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.  

“Our entire global organization is once again proud to receive this recognition from General Motors. This is the 25th time MANN+HUMMEL has received this award, which is more than any other supplier. It’s proof that we work consistently and globally to align with our customers’ values and targets.  We remain committed to doing our part in helping General Motors being successful as one of the leaders in the automotive industry,” said Harald Späth, President and General Manager Original Equipment.

