Fiat Professional New Ducato wins the What Van? Safety Award

Fiat Professional’s New Ducato has scooped the prestigious What Van? Safety Award for 2023 and is the first van to earn a Platinum safety rating. In addition, the New Ducato is highly commended in the Large Van of the Year category.
The New Ducato is the first commercial vehicle to be equipped with Level 2 autonomous Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), enhancing driver and wider road safety to deliver a stress-free driving experience.
The New Ducato also offers options to elevate the van from a single driver system to multiple ADAS, providing drivers assistance in steering, acceleration, and braking controls for unexpected obstacles such as pedestrians and cyclists.
Other standout safety features include a lane-departure warning system and an option for an automatic gearbox for proper car-like features, including adaptive cruise control with lane centering. Cross-wind assist, trailer stability control and active park assist are also notable features that make the New Ducato a class leader.
James Dallas, Editor, What Van? commented: “The Ducato deserves plaudits for becoming the first van to earn a top Platinum rating from the Commercial Van Safety Rating programme, with a rating of 88%. Safety organisations Euro NCAP and Thatcham Research attributed the Ducato’s success to an all-round strong performance by its AEB and speed assistance systems, as well as the introduction of lane keep assist.”
Richard Chamberlain, Head of Fiat Professional in the UK, said: “The What Van? Awards provide recognition for brands that have reached the pinnacle of their fields which is why we are thrilled to receive this award. It is a reflection of the hard work of everyone at Fiat Professional delivering a class leading customer focused vehicle ”
In recent years, Fiat Professional and the New Ducato van range have made notable in-roads into the UK fleet market, with its expansive model range, growing dealer network and dedication to commercial customers.