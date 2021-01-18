Headline News

5 reasons on why & how to future-proof your fleet data

Monday, January 18, 2021 - 07:34
Gone are the days of spreadsheets for fleet management, they have been replaced by innovative fleet management systems. The methods by which the fleet data is being collected is also on their way to becoming obsolete.

fleet dataFor years, fleets have used aftermarket telematics, such as dongles and black boxes, to gather and transmit fleet management data. But, as connected vehicles are producing richer data, and transmitting it more quickly than ever, fleets will need to adapt to gain a competitive advantage. Incorporating embedded vehicle data takes a forward-thinking data vision that quickly delivers faster business value and optimized fleet logistics.

otomomo have written an eBook. Read how others have solved challenges relating to core fleet needs.

Specifically they explored how their customers use connected vehicle data to speed up connectivityboost fleet productivity, increase efficiency of fuel management, improve fleet maintenance productivity, and more.

These benefits depend on rich embedded vehicle data with multiple attributes. Dongles and black boxers are also fraught with expensive and time consuming logistics, limiting their ROI. Data from embedded vehicles provides hundreds of parameters, requires no hardware installation or downtime, and can simply be integrated with fleet management systems. The digital transformation of fleets is empowered by embedded vehicle data, and those fleets that fail to adapt will be left in the dust.

Below is a topline look at how leaders in the fleet industry optimize their fleets.

5 Reasons why data embedded data is the future of fleet management:

  • Every vehicle is a data warehouse on wheels: Vehicles are producing a wide variety of data from multiple sensors and utilize high-speed data communication frameworks to transmit data.
  • Multiple OEM data from connected vehicles: Integrate with multiple OEMs simply to reduce logistics and operational costs.
  • Gain a competitive edge: Gain immediate access to data for faster time to value, increase business efficiency, and deliver simple scalability with easy and secure onboarding and defleeting.
  • Empower collaboration and flexibility: Optimize fleet operations with expanded data attributes, easy integration, simpler logistics, and more.
  • Faster time to connectivity: Synchronize data from your entire fleet with a single integration, consent management, and quick onboarding and defleeting.

5 Ways how to utilize embedded vehicle data to help your fleet customers on their data journey:

  • Improve drivers’ safety: Vehicle data can identify aggressive driving behavior, extend the life of breaks and tires, optimize routing, and more.
  • Ensure compliance: Easily track driver hours, monitor tire pressure, and more.
  • Limit maintenance costs and downtime: Rich embedded vehicle data allows fleet managers to use real-time data to identify problems, track maintenance compliance, and schedule preventative maintenance by miles or hours.
  • Control fuel costs: Use vehicle data for route optimization, minimized excess idling, tire monitoring, and more.
  • Speedy car recovery services: Identify lost or stolen vehicles with real-time, accurate GPS coordinates.
