Headline News

asTech amplifies calibration services by remote technicians

Thursday, July 15, 2021 - 11:43
No Comments
474 Views
ADAS, Calibration, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

To meet the demands of the new Insurance Industry Requirements for the safe repair of ADAS-equipped vehicles, US-based asTech is amplifying its service offering in the UK.  The move provides bodyshops and SMR centres with the opportunity to have ADAS calibration, OE scans, diagnostics and resets implemented remotely by ADAS trained technicians, reducing the need to move vehicles to a dealership and helping bodyshops improve vehicle repair cycle times.

asTechThe comprehensive remote service is based on the asTech device which performs the functions required by today’s bodyshops and service centres.  It leverages easy-to-use OE scanning tools to provide full vehicle scans, clearing of fault codes and calibrations on sensors, lidars and radars.

The OE tools guarantee that every fault code is recorded within the full scan and is managed, and the calibrations are completed aligned with OE standards and requirements 100 per cent of the time.  A full report is then sent on completion of the job to show exactly what has been carried out.

Technicians simply need to connect the device to the OBD2 port on the car and then to the asTech global app.  The assigned asTech technician then guides the user through the set up position required for the calibrations using target boards to ensure they have the right distance and height from the vehicle.  Once the device is plugged in, the remote asTech technician working on the vehicle links it to the relevant OE tool and completes the required service.

Richard Taylor, asTech European business development director, explains, “While there is still a lack of clarity of ADAS technology within the vehicle among bodyshops and SMR centres, asTech is offering a cost-effective solution that combines an easy-to-use device with the know-how and expertise of trained ADAS technicians.  Simply put, asTech reduces the need to move a vehicle to a dealership and helps the shop enhance the vehicle repair cycle time.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Kia Ceed

Kia Ceed range gets extensive design, tech an...

Jul 15, 2021No Comments

Kia’s best-selling Ceed range has received a range of bold and contemporary enhancements for 2021, including dynamic and athletic design accents. The Ceed five-door hatchback, Ceed Sportswagon

Volkswagen Caddy

New Volkswagen Caddy scoops...

The new Volkswagen Caddy has won the Technology Award

Jul 15, 2021
police supercab

Police ‘supercabsR...

More than 600 offences were discovered in a week

Jul 15, 2021
Transport Decarbonisation Plan

Transport Decarbonisation P...

The government has published its commitments and the actions

Jul 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021121,590 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201942,228 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201828,752 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201826,802 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,236 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing