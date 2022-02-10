VodaFone
Continental Tyres apprentices

Continental Tyre Group continues apprenticeship recruitment drive

Thursday, February 10, 2022 - 09:34
Continental Tyres is building upon last year’s successful apprenticeship programme launch by seeking applicants to join the scheme throughout 2022.

Open to individuals of all ages and with no prior experience required, Continental’s full-time Tyre Technician apprenticeship is delivered by Continental subsidiary, Tyre Maintenance (TM) at its sites in Leeds, Washington, Nottingham, Luton and Lutterworth. The two-year programme includes online learning provided by the ContiAcademy and strategic partner, Oxford Applied Training. Recruits are paid the national living wage for the duration of their apprenticeship – a practice not standard across schemes nationally.

Modules include car and van tyre fitting, truck tyre maintenance and customer service. Apprentices are also heavily involved in the day-to-day delivery of TM’s exceptional service from the outset.

“The tyre fitting industry is crying out for a much-needed injection of enthusiastic talent to help secure the future of the profession,” said Julian Stretton, Operations Manager at TM. “Continental’s Tyre Technician apprenticeship is providing a practical and rewarding opportunity for people to take their first steps towards securing a fruitful career in the automotive sector. Though our apprentices are typically in their late teens or early 20s, age is no barrier to success. We’re keen to hear from anyone with an enthusiasm to learn and a desire to be the best.”

TM currently supports nine apprentices across three of their sites, with each a few months into their training.

Apprentice, Dylan Cook, said: “I chose an apprenticeship because I felt like it was the best way to learn the trade and I’m able to get paid while I train. My colleagues have really helped me to fit in and I feel like a part of the team.”

“The apprenticeship is challenging, with different problems to solve daily,” Michael Yule added. “I’m hoping to be able to finish my training and get a full-time job at TM.”

Continental is also looking to expand its office-based programme following the recruitment of its first apprentice into the Learning and Development department. The tyre manufacturer is working to identify new roles within the business, all of which will be open to new starters and existing Continental employees.

Though not currently recruiting for new starters, Continental’s leading tyre retreading plant, Bandvulc, has run a popular engineering apprenticeship scheme for several years. Trainees at the Ivybridge site learn a range of mechanical and electrical disciplines and can even get involved with Bandvulc’s cutting-edge robotics projects. After graduating from their apprenticeship, many team members continue their relationship with Bandvulc as permanent employees.

