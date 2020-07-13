Brinor International Shipping & Forwarding add four new Volvo FH trucks

Brinor International Shipping & Forwarding has continued its long association with Volvo Trucks, taking delivery of four new FH 6×2 tractor units, including one 460hp FH with I-Save.
The freight business has a strong, established relationship with the Swedish manufacturer, having bought Volvo trucks for the best part of four decades. Brinor placed this latest order to modernise its fleet to help meet the new Direct Vision Standards (DVS) and Low-Emission Zones (LEZ) that will come into force later in 2020.
Supplied by Volvo Truck and Bus Centre East Anglia’s Transport Solutions Executive, John Culling, the three 500hp 6×2 FHs and the FH with I-Save join a 20-strong fleet, made up predominantly of Volvos.
Gill Thomas, Fleet Manager, says: “We are Volvo through and through and they were the only manufacturer we considered for this order. We have a long, pre-existing relationship with the sales team, and we have never been disappointed with the quality of the trucks or the level of service we receive. This order was placed with the new DVS and LEZ targets in mind. We do quite a lot of work delivering into the areas where they will be enforced, so we need to make sure we have trucks on the fleet that meet the standards and allow us to continue to deliver for our customers.
“We are also looking forward to seeing what miles per gallon figures they will give us, especially the Volvo FH with I-Save, which we have heard quite a lot about.”
The FH with I-Save is the most fuel-efficient 44-tonne tractor unit in Volvo’s truck range. It combines the D13TC Euro-6 Step D engine with turbo-compounding and updated fuel-efficiency features. The engine produces up to 300 Nm of extra torque, which means less acceleration and fuel is required in steady motorway traffic.
Additional software such as Volvo Truck’s predictive cruise control, I-See – that analyses and adapts to gradients in the road ahead and includes gear-shifting software optimised for longdistance applications – add to I-Save’s fuel saving potential.
Brinor opted for Volvo’s D13K 13-litre Euro-6 engine on the other three FHs – which are coupled to I-Shift automated gearboxes – producing up to 500hp and a top torque figure of 2,500Nm.
All the new trucks are built on a 3,900mm wheelbase and are decked out in the haulier’s striking yellow livery – designed by Chapple Signs – which has been updated to mark the company’s 40th anniversary, celebrated last year.
Supplied via Volvo Financial Services, the trucks are covered by a Volvo Blue repair & maintenance contract, which includes preventative maintenance and allows Brinor International to know the service costs upfront, giving them better operational control.
Working out of the company’s new warehousing facility situated next to Felixstowe docks, the trucks will be in operation five days a week – carrying shipping containers straight from the docks to destinations all around the UK. The FHs’ Globetrotter sleeper cab comes with single bed resting package and driving plus package for added comfort on long haul runs.
“These Volvos will likely cover around 120,000km per year,” says Thomas. “The drivers are all thrilled with their new trucks. The upgrade is great for them, so we’re pleased they’re happy.”
Established in 1979, Brinor International Shipping & Forwarding Ltd is an independent and privately owned company. It provides resources and expertise in domestic and international road haulage, warehousing and distribution, customs clearance facilities plus deep sea exports and imports.