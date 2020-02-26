Five new Volvo FEs for Nicklin Transit Packaging

Birmingham based, Nicklin Transit Packaging is reporting excellent driver feedback from five new Volvo FE 18 tonne rigids, which entered service during 2019.
Supplied by Dan Byworth, Truck Sales Executive at Hartshorne Motor Services Ltd, the FE 4×2 rigids feature Volvo D8K engines producing 250hp and 950Nm of torque. The group also feature IShift gearboxes and Comfort Cab, which offers extra space that can be equipped with a bunk, or be used as office area with extra storage compartments.
Sourced on a 60-month contract hire agreement, the FEs will be serviced and maintained by Hartshorne’s Birmingham dealerpoint. The group’s specifications also include curtainside bodies built by Fred Smith & Sons. Nicklin Transit Packaging will use the FEs on own account distribution for the company’s market leading, bespoke timber and corrugated transit packaging products.
“The new Volvo trucks are based at our Wednesbury depot and usually work within a 50-mile radius,” reports Dave Young, Sales Director at Nicklin Transit Packaging. “Our delivery vehicles average around 80,000 miles per year and to date, the new Volvos have performed reliably with no issues. Our drivers are also pleased with the FEs. They like the in-cab comfort levels,” Dave adds.
Established in 1913 and now employing 123 full time staff, Nicklin Transit Packaging is a fourth generation, family owned business that has evolved to become the UK’s leading independent supplier of bespoke timber and corrugated transit packaging products and support services.