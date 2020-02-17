Headline News

Jet Plant Hire Ltd put its first FMX Tridem chassis into service

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 08:36
No Comments
216 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, FMX Tridem, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Volvo Trucks

Jet Plant Hire Ltd of Evesham has recently put its first FMX Tridem chassis into service. The 8×4 rigid completes a ‘full range’ of Volvo trucks now in use at this industry-leading road planning business.

FMX Tridem

A recently delivered Volvo FMX Tridem has joined the 35-strong fleet at Evesham based, Jet Plant Hire Ltd. The new arrival means the company now operate a full range of Volvo trucks models, from FL rigids right up to STGO plated FH tractor units. Supplied by Adam Barnard, Transport Solutions Executive at Wales and West Truck and Bus Ltd, the FMX is fitted with a Boweld tipper body. The truck also hauls a tri-axle Andover drawbar trailer for transportation of the company’s road planers.

“The latest FMX is our first Tridem. We wanted the manoeuvrability of a six-wheeler that could tow a trailer and provide a good payload capacity. The Tridem offers us increased flexibility and utilisation levels. The driver loves the new arrival and fuel wise it’s doing well. We require our trucks to carry out two roles. Firstly, to transport the road planer and when on site, to remove the material that has been planed from the road surface. The FMX Tridem ticks all the boxes and is probably the first of several Tridems we will operate,” enthuses Sean Witheford, Managing Director at Jet Plant Hire Ltd.

The 460hp FMX 8×4 specification includes a Globetrotter Cab, a nine-tonne front axle and a rear lift / tag axle.

FMX Tridem

“The I-Shift gearbox is a deal breaker when choosing between Volvo and any other marques. Low speed road planning operations have the potential to burn out a truck’s clutch within a very short space of time. I-Shift has taken that potential issue out of the equation. Adam also ensures the gearbox’s software is properly specified with each new truck, along with the correct differential ratio. These require careful consideration in our slow speed operating environment,” Sean adds.

Jet Plant Hire now includes a seven-year Volvo Gold Service Contract with all its Volvo truck purchases. “The Volvo Gold Service Contract means there is no obstacle to technicians looking after our trucks comprehensively. All questions are out of the equation. If something needs doing it gets done, to the best possible standard. With Volvo doing the work to factory standards much of what’s done is prevention rather than reactive.” That said, Sean also reports minimal downtime figures and excellent support levels from the team at Wales & West Truck and Bus Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Jet Plant Hire is one of the UK’s largest planning companies. In addition to its fleet of Volvo truck models, the company operates 32 road planers and 40 operator vans. All the company’s equipment is FORS Gold compliant and the new FMX comes with a lower passenger door glazing panel in addition to front, side and rear cameras. Jet Plant Hire have also been awarded a BRAKE fleet safety award, and hold accreditation for Investors in People and ISO 18001 & 14001 standards.

Tags
,

Related Article

moDel

Ebbon-Dacs releases moDel onto Apple platform

Feb 17, 2020No Comments

Oxford-based software solutions provider, Ebbon-Dacs, has added its market-leading electronic vehicle delivery and collection solution, moDel, to Apple’s iOS mobile operating system to allow access to Apple

UK used car market holds st...

The UK’s used car market finished 2019 almost on

Feb 14, 2020
Bodyshops

Bodyshops: Emerging from th...

The past image of bodyshops will soon be consigned

Feb 14, 2020
Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold strength...

International shipping and logistics company, DFDS, has taken delivery

Feb 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,512 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201819,548 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,400 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201816,722 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,618 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage