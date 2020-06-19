Long-standing Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles customer, Pimlico Plumbers, has renewed its fleet of vans with an order of 100 of Volkswagen’s latest Transporters. The vans have been purchased through SMG Croydon and all feature updated conversions, bespoke livery and fully comply with the latest ULEZ requirements.
The 100 new Volkswagen Transporters will feature bespoke conversions, helping Pimlico Plumbers to complete its work as swiftly and efficiently as possible. The conversions include Fleet Shield roof racks, an on-call light box, Track Vine Telematics for fleet, a wash basin and new vehicle racking – all while sporting the company’s iconic livery.
The vans, which are being delivered over the coming months in batches of eight to ten, have been supplied by SMG Croydon, a family-run van centre which has been a Volkswagen dealer for over 35 years.
The Transporter 6.1 is the latest iteration of the iconic panel van. It features an enhanced specification with a new electro-mechanical power steering system not only improving on-road performance, but also enabling the fitment of a number of standard and optional safety and assistance features.
The deal means the plumbing company’s entire fleet is now fully compliant with the latest ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) restrictions in London. This will save the business over £330,000 each year on emissions charges*. According to Transport for London (TfL) regulations, vehicles allowed within the ULEZ zone include small vans (weighing up to 1.205 tonnes), larger vans, 4×4 light utility vehicles and pickups (over 1.205 tonnes unladen weight up to and including 3.5 tonnes gross vehicle weight). Any petrol vehicles that do not meet Euro 4 standard or diesel vehicles that do not meet Euro 6 standards would incur a charge**.
Claire English, Head of Fleet at Volkswagen Commercial Services, commented: “We have worked with Pimlico Plumbers for many years and as ever, it is a pleasure to be able to provide them with a fleet of new vans.
“As part of our Working With You brand promise, we strive to tailor our vans to customers’ bespoke requirements to ensure they can carry out their work as efficiently and comfortably as possible. We have worked carefully with Pimlico Plumbers to convert this fleet of vans to fit their exact needs including roof racks, fleet telematics and a wash basin in the back of each van.”
Pimlico Plumbers has continued to work throughout the COVID-19 crisis delivering critical work for customers. The business has taken a number of preventative measures to ensure the safety of all of its employees and customers including providing PPE to engineers, masks for office workers and regular hand sanitiser stations across the buildings.
Pimlico Plumbers has remained extremely busy, focusing on its emergency 24/7 operation ensuring plumbers reach customers within an hour. The business has also offered free emergency repairs to all NHS staff as a thank you for their efforts.
Charlie Mullins, Founder of Pimlico Plumbers said: “We have a long standing relationship with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, something that we are very proud of. They stand for quality and excellence and therefore have a natural synergy with our brand.
“It was around 35 years ago, after trying other vehicles, that we went with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and they’ve been an outstanding part of the business ever since. They continue to be an iconic advertising vehicle for our brand. The vehicles have with no doubt been a big part of our success and ensured we have a recognisable presence across the city of London. They are smart and efficient and we are delighted to be updating our fleet of over 350 vans as we move into the next decade of the business.
“With the updated congestion and ULEZ restrictions, and as a business that is constantly on the move, it is crucial that we have reliable vans that fit with all of the latest regulations so this new fleet of vans works perfectly for us.”
* Figure based on £12.50 ULEZ charge in London, payable on working weekdays
** For further information regarding Ultra Low Emission Zones and charges, please visit: https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone/vans-minibuses-and-more