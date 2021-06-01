Menzies Distribution chooses VW Crafter for upgrade of van fleet

Menzies Distribution (Menzies) has significantly expanded its van fleet, with the phased delivery from June of more than 100 new Volkswagen Crafter panel vans for deployment across a wide range of the group’s markets and services.
The VW Crafter CR35 MWB and LWB Startline High Roof Vans were chosen for their lowest-in-class aerodynamic drag, largest load compartment height of up to 2.196m and largest side loading and opening width of 1.311m, the vans feature state-of-the art driver assistance and safety systems. Both variants ordered by Menzies are powered by 2.0TDI 140PS engines with emissions at Euro 6d-TEMP-EVAP-ISC level. The vans were supplied by Lookers Volkswagen Van Centre in Glasgow, through its partnership with Lex Autolease. New livery, consistent with Menzies’ recent brand refresh was fitted by the group’s visual communications partner, Aura Brand Solutions.
The new vehicles are expected to add further versatility to the Menzies fleet, notably for ‘final mile’ use. They are expected to support commercial customer supply chains in sectors including retail, healthcare, newstrade and parcel delivery.
Commenting on the VW order, Menzies Fleet & Procurement Director, Adam Purshall said: “In addition to the expansion of our dedicated electric fleet, which we aim to roll out far ahead of any regulatory deadlines, it’s imperative that we upgrade our traditional fleet with the very best in class. Final mile and urban deliveries continue to be an important part of the work Menzies Distribution undertakes and we are pleased to be able to operate in any part of the country with a full Euro 6 fleet.”
Fraser Simpson, General Sales Managers at Lookers Volkswagen Van Centre in Glasgow, said: “Like ourselves, Menzies Distribution is a company that has been serving communities in every corner of the UK for well over 100 years and has a wealth of history and heritage. We are delighted to be able to provide over 100 commercial vehicles for their new fleet with more to come, and we’re excited to see the positive performance and environmental impact the VW Crafter has with a distribution company of this calibre and scale.”
‘Fleet’ is one of the three main pillars within the Menzies Distribution Sustainability pledge, alongside ‘energy consumption’ and ‘reuse and recycling’ for the business and its partners. Despite the economic challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, in 2021 the Group has committed substantial investment to new assets including, in addition to the VW order, tractor units, bespoke lifting roof trailers and high cubic capacity curtainsiders. In May, Menzies took delivery of its first New Generation MAN TGX trucks. The 115 vehicles will be operational in Menzies’ nationwide fleet by August 2021.