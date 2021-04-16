Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scoops double title

Headline News

Friday, April 16, 2021 - 07:04
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been awarded two prestigious accolades at the 2021 Business Van Awards, with the Transporter 6.1 named Best Medium Van and the brand awarded the Best Used Van Programme.

Volkswagen Commercial VehiclesThe Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 fought off tough competition to be named Best Medium Van at this year’s Business Van Awards. The panel van was praised for its reliability, efficiency and drive.

The Transporter 6.1, launched in 2020, has a contemporary design, comfortable interior with more space than ever before and total connectivity. It maintains the impressive legacy of practicality and quality that dates back to the iconic Transporter’s original launch in 1950.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles was also awarded the Best Used Van Programme title for the second consecutive year, commended for its customer support as well as its comprehensive warranty and roadside assistance.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Approved Used Programme gives buyers the same peace of mind when buying a used van as a new. All purchases come with a comprehensive Volkswagen Warranty and full Roadside Assistance alongside the reassurance that Volkswagen expert technicians have performed extensive checks to guarantee the van is ready for the road.

Chris Wright, Managing Editor, Business Motoring commented: “Following a very strange 2020, we are delighted to be hosting the virtual 2021 Business Van Awards, recognising the best vans and manufacturers in the industry over the past year. The Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 offers impressive connectivity, comfort and extensive driver assistance systems, making it one of the most popular panel vans for businesses large or small.

“Volkswagen’s Approved Used Programme gives customers peace of mind when buying a used van, offering a comprehensive warranty and roadside assistance package.”

Claire English at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “We are delighted to have been honoured with these awards this year. The Transporter 6.1 has grown in popularity since its launch last year as demonstrated by prestigious awards such as this. As a brand, we strive to always work with our customers to provide the best service possible and we take great pride in our Approved Used Programme, offering businesses the same peace of mind whether they are buying a brand new Volkswagen model or an approved used version.”

