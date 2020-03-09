Operators of buses, coaches, trucks and industrial plant can now experience the benefits of Wheely-Safe’s advanced tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) at a special introductory price, with the launch of the Wheely-Safe Starter Pack for just £149.95 – strictly limited to one per fleet.
The technology is designed to combat the 87 per cent of commercial vehicle breakdowns which are tyre-related – costing businesses millions of pounds each year in unscheduled downtime and reduced tyre life.
British technology firm Wheely-Safe has already made a significant impact in the market, winning four major industry awards during 2019.
Steve Jackson, Managing Director at Wheely-Safe, says: “We want all fleets to be able to benefit from our products and the Starter Pack is a great way of giving those that aren’t familiar with the system a taste of what it can do.
“We’re confident that once operators have seen how our system can help them save on fuel, tyre bills, tyre life and downtime, they will want to roll it out across their fleet.”
The Starter Pack comprises 10 TPMS sensors, which replace the tyre valve caps and auto-pair with the solar-powered in-cab receiver and booster, which can be installed within minutes.
The TPMS sensors alert the driver to a 15 per cent drop in pressure, or an increase in pressure (usually due to heat) of 30 per cent. There is an enhanced alert at 24 per cent drop in pressure, or in the event of fast leakage (at least 2 psi per minute). The same sensors also monitor the temperature of the air inside each tyre, and warn the driver should this exceed 100ºC – often the sign of an impending blowout.
Completing each Starter Pack is a handheld sensor reader, allowing the driver or vehicle technician to obtain accurate tyre pressure readings in a matter of seconds – without the hassle of connecting a pressure gauge to the valve, which removes air and is unhygienic. It’s a perfect tool for completing daily walkaround vehicle checks.
Based on Wheely-Safe’s modular approach, the system can be upgraded at any time to incorporate the firm’s patented wheel security system, providing fleets with in-motion alerts to detect the onset of wheel loss before detachment. The wheel security sensors also monitor the temperature of the braking mechanism, thanks to an in-built onboard heat sensor which sends alerts if a brake or hub issue is detected – which can indicate maintenance issues such as sticking brakes or hub failure.
Last year Wheely-Safe’s product was named Transport Technology of the Year at the National Technology Awards 2019, before going on to win the Fleet Safety Product (in-vehicle) category at the Brake Fleet Safety Awards 2019, Product Innovation of the Year at the National Tyre Distributors Association Awards 2019 and Most Innovative Product of the Year at the FTA Logistics Awards 2019.
To order a Starter Pack, or for more information, call +44 (0)1543 415823 or visit www.wheely-safe.com.