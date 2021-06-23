Headline News

Wheely-Safe provides ultimate peace of mind for Frenni Transport

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 - 07:34
Frenni Transport is aiming to eliminate any risk of human error by protecting its entire truck fleet with the latest generation of Wheely-Safe technology.

Wheely-SafeThe Pembrokeshire-based haulier currently has Wheely-Safe’s intelligent tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), wheel loss and brake temperature sensors running on 12 of its 40 Volvo and DAF trucks, and will roll-out the system across the rest of its vehicles having been hugely impressed with the effectiveness and simplicity of the technology.

Mathew Parry, Director at Frenni Transport, says: “We take the safety of our drivers and other road users very seriously and are really hot on compliance. As good as the latest truck tyres and traditional fleet inspections are, there will always be that element of human error that can creep in.

“Wheel loss incidents still happen far too frequently in the industry and the impact can be devastating. There’s so much reliance on the wheel nuts and maintaining sufficient torque to hold the wheel in place, often under very heavy loads. But this technology gives us the peace of mind that we will get an immediate alert if a wheel nut starts to loosen, and we may be about to have an issue, even mid-journey.”

Wheely-SafeThe Wheely-Safe system has been supplied and fitted by Frenni Transport’s local tyre dealer Tuf Treads. The business has specified Wheely-Safe’s external TPMS sensors, which replace the normal valve caps on every tyre. These are fitted alongside a pair of wheel loss and temperature sensors on each wheel, with solar-powered receivers fitted in the cab of the trucks to immediately alert the driver of any issues.

The system has already proved its worth, saving the business from a potentially expensive blow-out.

“We’ve had one alert so far, where the technology flagged a loss of pressure in the tyre,” adds Parry. “The driver was quite close to the Tuf Treads depot in Llaneli, so he pulled in and the technicians confirmed that the tyre had actually started to come away from the wheel rim.

“Had our driver continued on the journey, that tyre would have likely come off, or disintegrated, and could have taken the air tanks with it as well. So, we could easily have been looking at a bill of £1,000 or more.”

Established in 1979, Frenni Transport is a founding member of Palletways – delivering and collecting a wide range of palletised goods across the UK. It also operates a general haulage operation from its headquarters in Crymych.

