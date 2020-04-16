Headline News

Wheely-Safe agrees new road safety pledge with Brake

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 09:04
Wheely-Safe is reinforcing its commitment to road safety through a new initiative with industry charity, Brake.

Brake will receive £10 for every heavy goods vehicle (HGV) or bus that is fitted with a Wheely-Safe sticker.

 

The company has pledged to make a cash donation for every van, bus, coach or truck which displays a ‘Wheely-Safe fitted’ vinyl graphic, highlighting its protection using the firm’s latest generation tyre and wheel safety technology.

 

Wheely-Safe will gift £5 for every light commercial vehicle (LCV) and £10 for every heavy goods vehicle (HGV) or public service vehicle (PSV) carrying the sticker, which it will supply with all new systems.

Brake will receive £5 for every light commercial vehicle (LCV) that is fitted with a Wheely-Safe sticker.

 

Steve Jackson, Managing Director of Wheely-Safe, says: “A customer asked us about supplying a vinyl for their vehicles after we’d finished an installation. We loved the idea, but we decided to link it with a commitment to a charitable donation.

 

“We’ll print as many of the vinyl graphics as we sell kits for the next 12 months, and we hope to raise as much money for Brake as possible.”

 

Wheely-Safe offers a complete range of next-generation wheel and tyre safety technologies designed to protect fleets against the risk and financial cost of wheel loss, brake and hub overheating, and tyre under-inflation.

 

Joshua Harris, Director of Campaigns at Brake, says: “This is a fantastic initiative from Wheely-Safe, promoting the importance of tyre safety while helping Brake support crash victims and campaign for safer roads. Properly maintained vehicles are absolutely vital for safe roads so we’re delighted to be working with Wheely-Safe who are pioneers in tyre safety.”

 

Wheely-Safe’s technology is fully customisable, allowing operators to pick the right level of protection for their fleet. Firms can opt for a robust and easy-to-fit tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), or upgrade for complete peace of mind with a patented wheel security device, which includes brake and hub temperature monitoring. Systems can be supplied as standalone kits, or fully telematics-ready versions.

 

Last year saw Wheely-Safe win four major industry titles, including Transport Technology of the Year at the National Technology Awards, the Fleet Safety Product (in-vehicle) category at the Brake Fleet Safety Awards 2019, Product Innovation of the Year at the National Tyre Distributors Association Awards 2019 and the Most Innovative Product of the Year at the FTA Logistics Awards 2019.

