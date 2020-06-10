Nokian Tyres: Heavy duty steer axle tyre for on/off-road use

The Nokian R-Truck tyre series was developed for the special needs of on/off-road use in mind. At home in two worlds – on a muddy forest road or construction site as well as on a highway – the range had an enthusiastic reception from the on/off-road trucking professionals. Now the heavy-duty Nokian R-Truck Steer XL steer axle tyre in size 385/65R22.5 will make even the heaviest construction and timber trucks ready for both worlds.
Designed to meet the requirements on the rough surface conditions and the bare road driving, the Nokian R-Truck series is at home in demanding on/off-road applications. Their good self-cleaning properties enable good grip even on soft surfaces, while high quality materials ensure resistance against chipping and tearing.
“In response to the need for a premium winter steering tyre for heaviest snowploughing trucks and such, we released a special Extra Load XL version of the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck F2 steer axle tyre earlier”, says Teppo Siltanen, Product Manager at Nokian Tyres. “Now, we want to enable also the heaviest construction and timber trucks to have heavy duty on/off-road tyres, so we developed the Nokian R-Truck Steer XL.”
Controlled steering
Off-road use sets high demands on a tyre. Nokian R-Truck Steer XL has an open tread pattern and wide grooves that ensure good self-cleaning and grip for controlled steering in changing driving conditions. What’s more, its main grooves have stone ejectors that prolong the tyre operating life especially on rough surfaces.
“We aim to develop tyres that retain their good properties throughout the tyre service life”, Teppo Siltanen says. “The high-quality rubber compound wears slowly, and the low heat build-up means longer tyre life.”
New weight class
The new R-Truck Steer XL tyre is made available in the popular 385/65R22.5 size. “We want to open up new possibilities for heavy trucks”, Teppo Siltanen says. “Nokian R-Truck Steer XL tyre brings good off-road properties to a new weight class.”