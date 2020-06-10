Headline News

Nokian Tyres: Heavy duty steer axle tyre for on/off-road use

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 08:20
No Comments
348 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Nokian, Top News, Tyres

The Nokian R-Truck tyre series was developed for the special needs of on/off-road use in mind. At home in two worlds – on a muddy forest road or construction site as well as on a highway – the range had an enthusiastic reception from the on/off-road trucking professionals. Now the heavy-duty Nokian R-Truck Steer XL steer axle tyre in size 385/65R22.5 will make even the heaviest construction and timber trucks ready for both worlds.

Nokian

Nokian R-Truck Steer XL

Designed to meet the requirements on the rough surface conditions and the bare road driving, the Nokian R-Truck series is at home in demanding on/off-road applications. Their good self-cleaning properties enable good grip even on soft surfaces, while high quality materials ensure resistance against chipping and tearing.

“In response to the need for a premium winter steering tyre for heaviest snowploughing trucks and such, we released a special Extra Load XL version of the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck F2 steer axle tyre earlier”, says Teppo Siltanen, Product Manager at Nokian Tyres. “Now, we want to enable also the heaviest construction and timber trucks to have heavy duty on/off-road tyres, so we developed the Nokian R-Truck Steer XL.”

Controlled steering

Off-road use sets high demands on a tyre. Nokian R-Truck Steer XL has an open tread pattern and wide grooves that ensure good self-cleaning and grip for controlled steering in changing driving conditions. What’s more, its main grooves have stone ejectors that prolong the tyre operating life especially on rough surfaces.

“We aim to develop tyres that retain their good properties throughout the tyre service life”, Teppo Siltanen says. “The high-quality rubber compound wears slowly, and the low heat build-up means longer tyre life.”

New weight class

The new R-Truck Steer XL tyre is made available in the popular 385/65R22.5 size. “We want to open up new possibilities for heavy trucks”, Teppo Siltanen says. “Nokian R-Truck Steer XL tyre brings good off-road properties to a new weight class.”

 

Tags
,

Related Article

Orwell Truck & Van

Customer care is key for Mercedes-Benz Dealer...

Jun 10, 2020No Comments

Mercedes-Benz Dealers Orwell Truck & Van and S & B Commercials have marked the lifting of lockdown restrictions by extending the remit of their new customer contact

van

People power keeps van hero...

The nation’s van community is working harder than ever

Jun 10, 2020
scrappage

UK’s leading car buyers p...

The two trade associations representing the UK motor finance

Jun 10, 2020
Watson Fuels

Watson Fuels ramps up roll ...

Watson Fuels will have replaced nearly a third of

Jun 10, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202047,232 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201423,868 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201422,464 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201820,526 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201920,166 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing