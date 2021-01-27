Headline News

Michelin tyres go the extra mile for G&B Finch

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - 09:02
Aggregates business G&B Finch is running its 50-strong fleet of commercial vehicles almost entirely on Michelin, having found the tyres to deliver the best longevity and endurance of any truck tyre on the market.

MichelinThe Essex-based firm fits a variety of Michelin new and Remix tyres across its rigid trucks, tractor units and trailers, insisting the sustainability benefits and total cost of ownership of Michelin tyres is second-to-none.

“We’ve been using Michelin for quite a number of years now,” says Steve Finch, Owner of G&B Finch. “All our new trucks are always specified on Michelins, plus it’s our preferred brand when we’re buying replacement rubber for the fleet. On the odd occasion in recent years that we’ve ended up with a competitor product on one of our vehicles, it’s delivered less than half the mileage we’re accustomed to from Michelin.

“You very rarely get a failure from them, which means no costly downtime changing tyres. Plus, because they offer a lower rolling resistance than many comparable tyres, we’re benefiting from improved fuel efficiency, which in turn cuts emissions too. Put simply, it’s the best tyre you can buy.”

The company uses various products from Michelin’s X Multi truck tyre range – popular for regional haulage – and also benefits from the added durability of Michelin’s X Works tyres.

The X Works range is specifically designed for operators – such as G&B Finch – which do most of their mileage on roads but need traction and robustness on rough tracks and construction sites for deliveries. Key to their exceptional performance is the use of Michelin technologies, including Powercoil; a strong steel casing cable for lighter yet more robust tyres, leading to better endurance and reduced rolling resistance.

G&B Finch is given additional peace of mind with Michelin’s accidental tyre damage guarantee which promises to refund customers in the event that accidental damage is suffered before a new or Remix tyre is 50 per cent worn, subject to terms and conditions.

“The guarantee gives us the confidence to specify a premium tyre policy which delivers a wealth of benefits to our business, safe in the knowledge that our investment is protected,” adds Finch.

The offer was brought to the company’s attention by Michelin Territory Business Manager, Adelaide Herbert, who is always on hand to provide technical guidance and support.

“The level of service we receive from Adelaide is second to none. She really knows her stuff and is always available to assist when we need her. That support is invaluable to our business and a major reason why Michelin stands out from the rest.”

Established in 1969, G&B Finch is a family-run business which provides aggregate and haulage services to companies in the construction industry. It also supplies ready mixed concrete and a range of sustainable waste disposal facilities, including inert soils, non-hazardous and hazardous soils and tarmac.

