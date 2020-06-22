Headline News

Michelin assembles COVID-19 support packs for dealers nationwide

Monday, June 22, 2020 - 07:56
Michelin is supplying more than 2,000 tyre dealerships across the UK and Ireland with COVID-19 safety kits to help implement standardised hygiene practices for employees and customers, as the demand for tyres in all sectors begins to increase.

The free packs have begun shipping to all independent Michelin Quality Centre, Michelin Exelagri and Michelin Service Pro dealers, which support Michelin customers across the car, agricultural and commercial vehicle sectors respectively.

Each pack contains comprehensive tips and advice to help businesses operate as safely as possible during the pandemic, including specific guidelines for workplace and vehicle hygiene, documented cleaning schedules, and advice for interacting safely with customers. The packs also include printed customer welcome notices, social distancing posters, social distancing floor stickers, hand wash guidelines, plus various hygiene products including masks and alcohol hand and surface sanitiser.

Chris Smith, Managing Director of Michelin UK, says: “There are increasingly more vehicles on the road, and it’s essential people remember to drive safe, and stay safe. We want customers to feel confident they can visit their local Michelin Quality Centre when they need new tyres; it’s important no one neglects vehicle safety.”

Commenting on the content of the packs, he adds: “All of the advice and printed materials are specific to a tyre dealership. We wanted to provide our dealer partners with everything they need to ensure staff feel protected, motivated and able to contribute to creating a safe workplace for themselves and their customers.”

Michelin created special teams across Europe to produce the packs, including staff in Stoke-on-Trent who have been assembling the kits and manufacturing masks locally.

“As well as producing masks for our own use, we’ve been able to donate more than 13,000 to the wider community, including some Stoke-on-Trent care homes and charities,” says Smith. “Our teams have risen to the challenge fantastically. We’re all in this together, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

